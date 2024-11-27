“You a Bunny Rabbit”: Carmelo Anthony Gives His Side of Iman Shumpert’s Story About Guarding Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) talks with New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (right) during the first quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant wreaked havoc on defenders throughout his 20-year NBA career. Former Knicks star Iman Shumpert was also among the long list of players who faced the wrath of the Black Mamba. In his rookie season, the Lakers icon gave Shumpert a welcome-to-the-NBA moment and Carmelo Anthony saw it all unfold.

Shumpert joined the retired forward’s 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast. During their conversation, one of Melo’s co-hosts, Kazeem Famuyide, mentioned the guard’s infamous Kobe story. Anthony chimed in and revealed the moment he knew his teammate was about to have a baptism by fire. He said,

“When [Kobe Bryant] goes to [Iman Shumpert] and say, ‘Good job, good game, great game youngin’. That means it’s over. He done figured Shump out. [Shump] is so hyped he’s jumping at every shot fake. I’m like, man come on you’re a bunny rabbit.”

At the time, Shumpert was 21 and eager to prove his worth against one of the NBA’s best. His inexperience proved to be the reason for his downfall against Bryant.

He held his own for the first three quarters, but the tables turned quickly in the final period. The Lakers superstar informed him about his fate before destroying him. Recalling the moment, the retired guard said,

“He walked over to me, bent down. Some of his shorts in his hand, ‘You got a great game, young fella.’ I’m like n**** it’s the f*****g fourth quarter, like what the f**k are you doing?”

At that moment, Shumpert’s rage began to boil over much to the dismay of his veteran teammate. Anthony didn’t play in this game but provided great insight for Shumpert on the sideline.

Carmelo and Kobe went head-to-head many times throughout their career including a Western Conference Finals showdown in 2009 during his tenure with the Nuggets. He tried to help keep Shumpert composed, but his efforts were futile.

When Kobe gave Shumpert his ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment

After limiting Bryant to 20 points through three quarters, the guard and the Knicks felt he had his number. However, the Lakers superstar scored 14 in the fourth to finish with 34 points.

But it wasn’t enough to get the win. The Knicks beat the Lakers 92-85 courtesy of Jeremy Lin’s 38 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

Shumpert may have had a difficult four quarter but he was instrumental in limiting Bryant to 11-of-29 shooting. He also scored 12 points and stole the ball twice in 26 minutes off the bench. Despite an impactful performance, his only memory of that game is the Lakers superstar’s exceptional fourth quarter.