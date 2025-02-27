“You Are 6!”: Dwyane Wade ‘Tired’ Of His Daughter Kaavia Asking Him Hilariously Audacious Questions

May 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former basketball player Dwyane Wade attends with his wife Gabrielle Union a WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Raising five children is no meager task. Dwyane Wade certainly knows this to be true with him first becoming a parent 23 years old when Zaire was born. However, even for a seasoned parent like him, there are still a few surprises he’s become accustomed to. On a recent episode of House Rules, the NBA legend talked about the hilariously audacious questions his youngest daughter, Kaavia asks.

Wade said that Kaavia throws curveballs at him regularly, leaving him surprised. The Hall of Famer has created a safe space for his kids where they can ask him whatever they want.

Kaavia’s never-ending questions stem from the freedom she receives at home, especially in front of her father. Wade said that the six-year-old wants to know everything. She constantly asks him what he’s doing, why he’s doing it, where he’s going, and so much more. The nonstop questions sometimes make Wade look at her and wonder why she’s so curious.

He said, “I’m like, you are six! She feels that she’s supposed to get that answer.” The NBA legend said that his daughter is very confident and it’s evident from the way she asks her questions. While this is a great quality to have for a young mind like Kaavia’s, it also makes D-Wade worry about the future a little bit.

He said, “The things that my six-year-old daughter has asked me already, I don’t know what the future gon’ be like with me and her. Everything is on the table.”

Wade is an incredibly hands-on father. Whether it’s helping Zaire maneuver through his professional basketball career or his daughter, Zaya, find her own identity, he’s been ever-present alongside his wife, Gabrielle Union, for as long as fans can remember.

In most kids, 90% of brain development is completed by the age of five. So, looking at the way Wade described his daughter’s curiosity, it’s safe to say Kaavia is going to be quite the bright kid.

Dwyane Wade said that Kaavia has her own swag and personality

Not only is Kaavia as curious as ever about the inner workings of the day-to-day process, but she’s incorporated her own flair into the cyclical mundanity of life. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the three-time NBA Champion talked about his daughter’s personality and social media presence.

Wade said, “I’ve done a lot of cool things in my life, well I thought I did. And forget the championships and the other things I’ve done, everywhere I go it’s like, ‘So how’s Kaavia?’ And I’m like, ‘She’s great, but let’s talk about why I’m here.’”

Kaavia has her own social media profile where she boasts 1.8 million followers. The NBA legend stated that people follow her account and pay close attention to her posts and captions because they’re interesting. Although the account is managed by the celebrity couple, Wade understands how it helps develop the six-year-old’s personality.

“But she has her own swag and personality. Through the pandemic she kept all of us going and having something to look forward to,” he added.