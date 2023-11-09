“You Are Trying to be This Magic Johnson”: Gilbert Arenas Evaluates Whether Ben Simmons is Worthy of His $40 Million Paycheck or Not

In a recent episode of Gil’s Arena show, 3x All-Star Gilbert Arenas addressed the issues concerning Ben Simmons playing for the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons has not been in his umpteen form for quite a while and has been rather trying to make a mark in the Nets roster. However, Agent Zero believes that in this valiant effort, Ben Simmons is trying too hard to emulate the great Lakers legend, Magic Johnson.

Advertisement

Magic Johnson is arguably one of the greatest point guards from the early ’80s and ’90s decade. His tight rivalry and competition with Celtics legend Larry Bird is still held with high regard to this day among the basketball purists.

Though Magic’s incredible career has inspired many players of this generation, it’s hard to say if anyone except for Stephen Curry has been able even slightly to match his standards.

Advertisement

After watching Ben Simmons’ recent few performances for the Nets, Gilbert Arenas thinks that Simmons has been wrongly trying to emulate Magic Johnson. As per Agent Zero, Simmons lacks originality in his game, which, in contrast, Magic Johnson was well known for, in both his passing and scoring prowesses. Speaking about the same, he said,

“You’re trying to be something that doesn’t exist. You’re trying to be this Magic Johnson style and Magic did him. He was who he was, a playmaker, he was a player. He scored when no one stopped him. He didn’t stop himself to make passes. You had to stop him [Ben Simmons] to make passes…He literally doesn’t look at the basket, stopping himself being crazy.”

Gilbert Arenas points out how Simmons is playing selfishly to rack up his stats rather than playing for the team. Furthermore, things become more contentious as Simmons often picks injuries that put his team in a perilous position.

However, all hope may not be lost for the Nets and Simmons at large. Though the Nets just defeated a formidable Los Angeles Clippers side on Wednesday, Simmons was out of the lineup due to left hip soreness.

Advertisement

Just a month before the regular season’s start, Simmons had assured the fans that he wanted to be a leader in scoring for the Nets squad. Perhaps, if he does consider the valuable feedback from Gilbert Arenas, Ben Simmons might as well resurge back into his former 2018 ROTY form very soon for the upcoming games.

Kenyon Martin mocks Ben Simmons for averaging only four points this season

Despite having complete faith in himself and his abilities, Ben Simmons could not live up to his last month’s promises. The 2018 Rookie of the Year has only played two games this season, averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. Taking a jab at Simmons’ $40,338,144 annual income from the Nets, Kenyon Martin mockingly remarked,

“You can’t be averaging four and a half points. You got to take a haircut!”

Sure, that was a cold jab at a player who was deemed potential to become a league prodigy as the 2016 1st overall pick. While Ben Simmons might have his critics, many believe in his potential to turn the game for the Nets later this season.

Many, during the preseason, started believing Simmons had made an incredible improvement to return to his All-Star form. Following his recovery from the recently sustained injury, perhaps we could expect better games from Simmons for the Nets.