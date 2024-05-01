Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Teddy Atlas Lays Out ‘Scenario’ for Underdog Munguia to Overcome Alvarez via Decision

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia is a whitewash in favor of the champion. Or at least that’s what the betting odds. But a betting man knows better. Legendary boxer Teddy Atlas, a fitting addition to the category, believes people are being too quick to dismiss Munguia.

Alvarez decided to take on Munguia instead of the fierce David Benavidez in a decision that displeased fans. Benavidez was the fight to make in the division, with the young boxer calling Canelo out for a long time, improving with each fight. Regardless, Jaime Munguia is a 27-year-old with a career spanning 11 years already. He’s fought 43 times. He’s won 43 times!

So Teddy Atlas isn’t wrong to believe Munguia has more than a puncher’s chance. On his podcast, THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, he discussed the upcoming fight and sparked the idea of a possible upset and how it could come to pass.

“If Munguia is able to survive that, and able to get through that and be able to last rounds and, like I said control the outside with his reach with his jab…there’s a scenario where Munguia could win a decision.”

Teddy Atlas believes Canelo Alvarez has some defensive lapses. And although he does still believe Alvarez would prevail against Jaime Munguia, the point he was trying to make is that challenger was no walkover. If Munguia could use his reach and jab to control the distance against the champion, he could control the fight.

And that could allow him a victory via decision, not unlike what Ryan Garcia did recently against Devin Haney. Garcia’s victory was so impressive that even Alvarez had nothing but praise for ‘KingRy’s’ victory.

Canelo Alvarez believes Ryan Garcia’s ‘Talent’ beats anyone

Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia have had their problems in the past. However they seem to have sorted out their beef. Following Garcia’s win against Haney, the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion gave him his flowers.

In an interview with FightHype on YouTube, he stated that Garcia was more talented than anyone in his division,

“With that mentality he can fight anyone and beat anyone….I’m surprised but I’m not because I know the talent Ryan has, so he did really good and I’m happy for him.”

For the uninitiated, Ryan Garcia used train alongside Canelo Alvarez, with Eddy Reynoso once upon a time . However, he ended up leaving and training under different coaches in 2021, and didn’t have a lot of nice things to say about the trainer.

Regardless, all the bad blood has been put 6 ft under and Alvarez has nothing but compliments for Garcia.