“Remind Myself Not to Be a Skinny B…”: Chris Bumstead Comes Clean on Considering Taking a Day Off From Training

Even the best bodybuilders crave a break sometimes, and five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique Chris Bumstead is no different. Fans know him for his tunnel vision during training where he gives it his all to become a champion. Yet, he recently admitted getting drawn to the idea of skipping training sometimes just to take a break.

In an Instagram post, Bumstead put together some clips of him training, where the first shot featured a younger version of him. Representing how he worked and battled hard to win what he now had an abundance of, he reconsidered his feeling of lethargy.

Bumstead had begun training for bodybuilding championships in his teens and has since never let go of his goal to be the best. He may have changed priorities from trophy to family along the way, but his passion for training and working out keeps him on his toes.

Looking back at his younger self, Bumstead confessed that his innate desire to embark upon his bodybuilding journey and succeed at it was intense. So much so, that he wouldn’t even consider taking days off from training back in the day.

“The kid who started this journey

Would never have imagined taking today off

Just because he felt “tired”…”

He then went ahead and pulled back the curtains on the reality of the situation he was in. In the caption below the post, Bumstead revealed that he had been gearing up for a leg day and was sitting outside his gym in his car, contemplating his decision. He was so tempted to leave the premises and call in a day off, but he had an unfortunate reminder to stick to.

“How often I do this and then have to remind myself not to be a skinny b….”

It looked like Bumstead eventually went in to train just to work more on his legs and refrain from temptation. Apart from his younger self compelling him to not give up and skip a day, he recently admitted how he had another driving force to credit.

Chris Bumstead admits daughter had already been pushing him to do better

First, an unbeaten champion and now a doting father, Bumstead has many roles to play this year with the recent birth of his daughter, Bradley Bumstead. His partner, Courtney King, had been updating fans throughout the pregnancy, and while the couple geared up to welcome their baby, he shared an adorable occurrence with his fans.

The pregnancy had been at its peak, and King had been hinting at how the baby would be coming in anytime soon. To be able to spend more time with his family during that occasion, Bumstead had, meanwhile, resorted to training harder every day. In an Instagram post, he laughed and admitted how his daughter had been driving him toward his goals, even before she was born. And now that their family has a new member on board, life seems to have taken a positive turn for him.