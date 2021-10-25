“You aren’t qualified to make these decisions; you’re big mad”: Damian Lillard goes off on a fan for trying to replace the Blazers superstar with Klay Thompson on the NBA75 list

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard claps back at a fan for announcing that Klay Thompson should be taking his NBA Top 75 spot

We really can’t wait for Klay Thompson to return.

The Golden State Warriors are already playing some seriously good basketball, even when Stephen Curry isn’t at his best. And frankly, this is a massive testament to the development of the team.

Jordan Poole, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Damion Lee have made massive strides towards improvement, and have been essential contributors to the team. Add to that the fact that signings Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. have been raging successes, and you have a deep team that can do it together on both ends of the floor.

Even with that being said though, fans have been licking their lips, thinking pf the day when Klay Thompson can put on a jersey and get on the court with this team, and justifiably so. At the end of the day, we’ve all seen Klay at his best, and as fans, we’re all hoping to see his greatness again.

One fan though may have taken his admiration for this very greatness just a tad bit too far. And after reading what this fan had to say, it seems that Damian Lillard couldn’t help but publicly respond to their comment.

Let’s get into this one, shall we?

Damian Lillard criticizes the decision making of a fan after they announce Klay Thompson is better than him

Ah… don’t you just love the NBA community? Just full of opinions, right and wrong. And in this particular case, it seems to be the latter one.

What are we talking about, you ask? Well, take a look at the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Memes, News, & Updates (@nba.downtown)

Trust Damian Lillard to deliver an absolutely savage reply with no mercy whatsoever.

Coming to the fan’s opinion though, don’t get us wrong, we love us some Klay Thompson. In fact, we believe there are very few players in NBA history that can entertain fans like thee splash brother can.

But, is he better than Damian Lillard?

No sir. Absolutely not.

