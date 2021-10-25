“Steph Curry is Patrick Bateman”: JJ Redick compares the Warriors superstar to a serial killer when talking about his ‘all-swish’ workout

JJ Redick hilariously claims that Steph Curry is Patrick Bateman for wanting to swish every single shot during his shooting workouts.

As Stephen A Smith has said on nearly every single edition of ‘First Take’, Steph Curry is the greatest shooter that God ever created. The Warriors superstar has never shot less than 40% from beyond the arc and has made it incredibly mundane for him to shoot shots from 30+ feet and beyond.

According to a stat by Kirk Goldsberry, Steph Curry is the only player in the NBA who has made 40% or more of his threes from 30 feet and beyond. The next most efficient percentage is Damian Lillard who sits at 33.6%. This of course, excludes heaves from the data and requires players to have attempted a minimum of 100 3s from this range.

One of the reasons as to why Curry is so efficient at shooting the trey ball is due to his insane shooting workouts. It’s recently been revealed by the 2X MVP’s trainer that is Steph doesn’t swish a shot perfectly in practice, they count it as a miss.

JJ Redick calls Steph Curry ‘psycho’.

Davion Mitchell appeared on ‘The Old Man and the Three’ podcast alongside his Kings teammate, Tyrese Haliburton. The four talked about how in Davion’s first week in the league, he’s had to guard Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell.

When the topic of Steph Curry came up, they divulged into the recent news surrounding his workouts. JJ Redick hilariously called out the Warriors superstar and called him a ‘psycho’ and ‘Patrick Bateman’ for placing such rules on himself.

Both Mitchell and Haliburton agree during the podcast that Curry is undoubtedly the hardest player to guard in the league besides Kevin Durant. The former admits that his off-ball defense isn’t all too great and so guarding the 3x champ is even more difficult for him.