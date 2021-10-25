Basketball

“Steph Curry is Patrick Bateman”: JJ Redick compares the Warriors superstar to a serial killer when talking about his ‘all-swish’ workout

“Steph Curry is Patrick Bateman”: JJ Redick compares the Warriors superstar to a serial killer when talking about his ‘all-swish’ workout
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"I really hope it will be straightforward"- Valtteri Bottas hopes for simple weekend in Mexico; the track which on paper favours Red Bull
Next Article
"I can do that cause I did": Martin Brundle peak awkward moment when snubbed by Tennis legend Serena Williams and famous Rapper Megan Thee Stallion
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan wasn’t supposed to wear the Jordan 11s but did so anyway”: How the Bulls legend went against his sneaker designer to lace up the iconic ‘Concord’ 11s
“Michael Jordan wasn’t supposed to wear the Jordan 11s but did so anyway”: How the Bulls legend went against his sneaker designer to lace up the iconic ‘Concord’ 11s

Michael Jordan was not supposed to wear the Jordan 11s in the 1996 Playoffs but…