Basketball

“You be lying! You’re a liar”: LaMelo Ball was strong on the lil brother vibe while jesting with a fan seated courtside in the Hornets’ game vs Indiana Pacers

"You be lying! You're a liar": LaMelo Ball was strong on the lil brother vibe while jesting with a fan seated courtside in the Hornets' game vs Indiana Pacers
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
EliGe showcases an absolutely mental Ace in a CSGO match on Twitch LiveStream.
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"You be lying! You're a liar": LaMelo Ball was strong on the lil brother vibe while jesting with a fan seated courtside in the Hornets' game vs Indiana Pacers
“You be lying! You’re a liar”: LaMelo Ball was strong on the lil brother vibe while jesting with a fan seated courtside in the Hornets’ game vs Indiana Pacers

LaMelo Ball just earned 10000 XP on fan chemistry and a boost to his All-Star…