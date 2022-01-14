“Cam Reddish is the hardest person I had to guard; we ain’t gonna talk about it though”: Anthony Edwards hilariously gave the Knicks guard props for dropping 40+ on him in high school

Anthony Edwards once admitted that now Knicks guard, Cam Reddish, gave his team 40+ points while in high school.

Cam Reddish has one of the foremost names on the trade block for quite some time now. The Atlanta Hawks have a relatively respectable amount of young talent on their team with guys like Trae Young, Onyeka Okongwu, DeAndre Hunter, and John Collins, and so having Reddish as well didn’t seem like a necessity for Travis Schlenk and company.

So, the Hawks decided to pull the plug on the former Blue Devil and trade him to the New York Knicks, reuniting him with his Duke teammate, RJ Barrett. The main reason as to why this trade was made was more due to wanting to avoid having one of the biggest tax bills in NBA history in the next two years.

Despite being with the Hawks for 3 seasons, Cam Reddish has only suited up for 118 regular season games due to a lingering Achilles tendon injury which he had surgery on last March. In these 3 seasons, he’s averaged 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds on 38.5% shooting from the field.

Anthony Edwards on Cam Reddish in high school.

Make no mistake, the offensive flashes NBA fans are used to seeing from Cam Reddish were all built up from his stellar play in high school. The amount of respect he garnered as being a top 3 recruit in his class showed as Anthony Edwards very quickly admitted that Cam was the toughest opponent he had to guard.

The Timberwolves guard referred to a 40+ point game from the time they were in Washington DC together. The only game he had during this time where he had more than 40 points was his 53 point explosion at National Hoopfest and so this is most certainly the game Ant is talking about.

It’s fair to say that with the way the New York Knicks have been struggling on the offensive end of the floor, relying on Derrick Rose to be the number one option in the Playoffs, having Cam Reddish develop as an offensive threat won’t hurt in the slightest.