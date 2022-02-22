Michael Jordan’s intense consideration for even the fans during his Bulls days NEEDS to be talked about!: Forgotten Glissades of the Last Dance

Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s attitude towards fans of all ages needs to be recognized as a greater part of his story than it is today

Michael Jordan. Black Jesus. His Airness. The man is almost literally basketball royalty for each and every fan of the game.

You’ve probably already heard about the things he has won already, perhaps too many times. 6 regular-season MVPs, 6 finals-MVPs, 6 rings, to pair along with about a gazillion other things will definitely make sure that fans never hear the end of it.

And to state the overstated once again here, this was all because of his mentality towards the game. The drive, the ferocity, and yet the humility he approached the game with is no joke. And even if he sometimes became a bit tyrannical to his teammates because of this mentality, even they realized the value of this man going absolutely AWOL on them.

You’ve heard all this before. Over and over again. But, there is one thing that you may not have heard about, even nearly as much. And even when heard, most fans just recall it as a thing that was once said, that one time.

But, after watching time go by, and nothing changing for years, decades even, we’re here to give the fact the respect it truly deserves.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Michael Jordan could have taken games a bit easier, but decided he owed it to the fans to leave everything on the court for the Bulls

As we said, this fact doesn’t nearly get the recognition it deserves.

As fans, our image of Michael Jordan is a bit like that of a worshipped, yet always angry ghost. But really, it seems that the man had a heart of gold as well.

Speaking during one of the more forgotten sections of The Last Dance (unfairly so, might we add), former trainer of MJ, Tim Grover spoke to what we’re talking about here. And his words on the matter are ones that every fan of the Bulls legend will want to hear.

There have been, are, and always will be a lot of great players, who were only in it for the money. At the end of the day, you don’t have to be a considerate human being to be an all-time great in the NBA.

But Jordan? All we can say is, the man was just built different.

