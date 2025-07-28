“You Can Admit Sometimes”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brothers Reveal What They Don’t Like About Bucks Superstar

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready for game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

With two MVP awards, nine All-NBA selections, a 2021 championship ring and numerous other accolades throughout his 12-year career, it’s fair to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo is pretty good at basketball.

Advertisement

By all accounts, he’s also a great guy, one who’s generous to the fans and very active in the community. Is he the best thing to come out of Greece since democracy? Yeah, maybe.

Giannis has four brothers, and he sat down with three of them during a recent live taping of Thanalysis, his brother Thanasis’ podcast. You’d expect that if anybody was going to find something bad to say about him, it would be the guys he grew up with, but even his siblings had difficulty coming up with any shortcomings.

Thanasis asked their other two brothers Kostas and Alex to name something that they didn’t like about Giannis. Kostas went first. He took a long, deep breath, and said, “I tell him all the time, I just don’t like these long philosophical answers. That’s my thing, you know?”

“When I come up to you, and I’m like, ‘What’s up man, how you doing?’ And he hits me with the, ‘It’s not about how I’m doing man; it’s about coming in every day, man,'” Kostas started, “I’m looking at him like, ‘Yo, I’m just asking how you doing, man. Tell me if you’re good or not.'”

I can see how that would get annoying day in, day out, but on the other hand, if Giannis wasn’t such a thoughtful guy, we wouldn’t get clips like this:

“Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years were a failure?” -Giannis’ passionate response to if he considers the Bucks’ season a failure pic.twitter.com/G5VtwnGXYq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2023

After saying Kostas stole his answer, Alex pivoted and said, “Sometimes [Giannis’] humbleness. It could be for the most simple stuff. He could be playing piano. I’d be like, ‘Bro, you learn pretty fast.’ He’s like, ‘No, no bro, I gotta get better, I’m not really the best.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, you can admit sometimes that you’re good at something. It’s OK, you know what I mean?'”

“[Giannia] could come back after having 45 and 12, and I’d be like, ‘You had a good game today,'” Alex went on. “He’s like, ‘No, but I missed somebody on the cut on the back door.’ I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Just say ‘thank you’ and keep going and be proud of yourself.'”

Kostas also threw in that he didn’t like Giannis’ “dad jokes.” The brothers then tried unsuccessfully to get him to tell one.

When Giannis was asked to turn the tables and name something he doesn’t like about his brothers, he couldn’t help but to give the nicest, most wholesome answer: “No, I’m not gonna lie. I love my brothers, man,” he said. Is he good or what?