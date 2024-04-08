Shaquille O’Neal Lays Down the Two Reasons How Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. Can Be Knocked Out in the First Round

Despite a four-game losing streak, the Milwaukee Bucks have managed to clinch a playoff spot. The Giannis Antetokounmpo-led squad has had their troubles since hiring Doc Rivers as the team’s Head Coach. The Bucks have often exposed their core defensive flaws by losing to under .500 teams regularly. Despite pairing up with the scoring wizard Damian Lillard, the Greek Freak’s Bucks have been ice-cold during several junctures this season. In that wake, Shaquille O’Neal recently gave his two cents on Milwaukee’s postseason hopes this year.

On NBA on TNT’s recent post-game show, Shaq and Candace Parker discussed the Bucks’ prospects against potential matchups. During the discussion, Parker wondered whether the Bucks are “set up” for a “first-round exit”. In response, the big fella didn’t dismiss a potential first-round exit for the Bucks before pointing out their two major issues.

“It can be[a first-round exit]. They have two problems. They don’t have a 100% effort all the time. Well, they don’t have championship effort all the time. One other, they have a lack of focus,” Shaq told Candace Parker. “So until they fix the focus and the effort, they can be bounced out the first round,” he added.

Despite being the second seed in the East, the Bucks are 15 games behind the top-seeded Boston Celtics. Their stretches of losing streaks have exposed their lack of consistency this season. Therefore, as Shaq said, if they fail to sustain their focus, they could be in trouble when the game slows down in the playoffs.

They are also likely to draw the Miami Heat in the first round, which can spell doom for them.

Miami Heat are giant killers

In their last three playoff series, the Miami Heat have defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in two instances. Antetokounmpo and Co. have appeared on top only once, which was during their 2021 title run. They swept the 2020 Finalists in the First Round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Apart from that, the Heat have had the final say in the tussles between the two squads in the past few years.

During the last playoffs, the Heat bossed the Bucks in five games. This was despite the Heat being the eighth seed and the Bucks being the top seed in the league. Miami went on to the 2023 Finals while Antetokounmpo and Co. faced an early elimination. There is a high chance that we can see a repeat of last year’s first-round again.

As of now, Milwaukee are in the second spot, while the Heat are in the eighth spot. The Heat are just half a game back from the seventh-seeded 76ers. Considering the play-in tournament, they can finish seventh and end up facing the Bucks. However, considering the Bucks’ recent slide, they may lose their second seed before all is done.