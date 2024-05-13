“You Can’t F**k With Me”: Tyrese Haliburton Harsh Trash Talk To The Knicks Gets Leaked As The Pacers Blew Game 4 Open

The New York Knicks did a great job in clinching both wins at Madison Square Garden, but the Indiana Pacers simply outperformed them in every department during Games 3 & 4. While the first contest of the series at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tonight’s contest was a far more dominant victory. After the 121-89 win, a clip with the leaked audio of Tyrese Haliburton has made rounds on social media.

Tyrese Haliburton was having a subpar postseason until last week. However, the pass-first guard flipped the switch as he recorded a 34-point, 9-assist outing in Game 2. Despite a near-double-double performance, the Pacers weren’t able to clinch the win. But Hali’s incredible production in Games 3 & 4 did result in wins.

As heard in @legendz_nba’s latest post on X (formerly “Twitter”), Haliburton kept trash-talking throughout the two games. In Game 3, while lodging 35 points and 7 assists, Tyrese taunted Donte DiVincenzo, “You can’t f*ck with me.”

Tonight, DiVincenzo had to bear more trash-talk as the two-time All-Star hit yet another step-back three-pointer. He said:

“Can’t guard me. No, no!”

The potential 2024 All-NBA player’s 20-point, 6-rebound, 5-assist outing was enough to lead the Pacers to a 32-point blowout victory. With the series tied at 2-2, Haliburton getting back in his form, and the Knicks losing more key players to injuries, Rick Carlisle’s boys are now in a favorable position to win the series.

Despite being shorthanded, Jalen Brunson refuses to use injuries as an excuse against Tyrese Haliburton and co.

After already witnessing Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic suffer season-ending injuries, the New York Knicks also missed out on OG Anunoby for tonight’s game. Hence, missing out on four crucial players from their rotation, the Knicks were bound to suffer a mammoth loss.

However, Jalen Brunson chose not to blame the injuries as a reason for the loss. Despite being hurt himself, Brunson claimed that being “shorthanded” was no excuse for a 32-point loss.

“There is no ‘we’re short-handed.’ There is no excuse. There’s no excuse whatsoever. If we lose, we lose,” Brunson said.

It is commendable that the All-Star is refusing to find any excuses. However, the fact of the matter is that Tom Thibodeau’s boys are severely missing their frontcourt Randle-Robinson-Bogdanovic trio. In the absence of the three, the Pacers have completely dominated the paint.

In Games 3 and 4, the Indiana side combined for 116 points in the paint. Whereas, the Knicks only put up 80 points in the paint. Additionally, the #6 seed also clinched 10 more rebounds in both games (per NBA.com), being a huge contributing factor to both wins.

The New York Knicks just don’t have enough healthy players on their roster to win two more games. Further, with Jalen Brunson hurting his ankle and Josh Hart playing 44.1 minutes per game (per StatMuse) in the postseason, the Knicks going up against the fully fit Pacers now seems like an unfair duel.