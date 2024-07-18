Kevin Garnett Demands Caitlin Clark And Sabrina Ionescu Have 3-Point Shootout

WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu are already touted as the two best shooters in women’s basketball history. The duo have limitless range and can bank a shot from anywhere on the court. Their shooting prowess has many, including Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett, dreaming of a three-point contest between the two to determine the better shooter.

Advertisement

The Hall of Famer has even made his demand public. He shared a new Nike advertisement featuring Ionescu and her impeccable shooting skills on his Instagram stories. In the clip, the New York Liberty star is seen prompting her new signature shoe, the Sabrina 2, and banking shot after shot from just inside the half-court line. Garnett captioned the post,

“She shooting that MF from the parking lot… I need to see her and Caitlyn [Caitlin Clark] shoot it out, right?… BET MGM, we need to see this!”

KG wants Sabrina vs Caitlin pic.twitter.com/AftOSAPgI2 — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) July 18, 2024

While his use of emoticons may be excessive, his point about a shootout between the two is irrefutable. The Celtics icon is voicing what has been on fans’ minds since before Clark was drafted.

In fact, there were even rumors that the NBA would include the Indiana Fever star and Ionescu in a special three-point competition against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson during the 2025 All-Star Weekend at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

The Liberty star has already battled Curry in a three-point contest. They went head-to-head during the 2024 All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis where the four-time NBA champion narrowly edged out Ionescu 29-26 to win the battle.

While a duel between the Splash Brothers and the WNBA duo would be intriguing, fans are eager to see Clark and the Liberty guard go head-to-head first. Surprisingly, neither player will participate in the three-point contest during the WNBA’s All-Star Weekend.

A new winner will be crowned Check out the lineup for the WNBA @starrylemonlime 3-PT Contest featuring Jonquel Jones, Stefanie Dolson, Marina Mabrey, Kayla McBride and Allisha Gray Its goin’ down Friday, July 19th at 9pm/ET

#Starry3PT pic.twitter.com/ZDLQlz1aa9 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 18, 2024

Perhaps the WNBA is planning a special battle between the two. However, as things stand, neither will be seen showcasing their shooting prowess in the three-point contest during the All-Star Weekend. Garnett and the rest of the basketball fraternity will seemingly have to continue waiting patiently to see Clark and Ionescu battle it out for the crown of the WNBA’s best shooter.