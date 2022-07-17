“Why is Costco Lance Stephenson messing with DeMar DeRozan?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as a Black Pearl Elite defenders spoke trash to the Bulls star at the Drew League

In what turned out to be a great showing, LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan joined forces and dominated the Drew League.

Yesterday, DeMar DeRozan teased playing with LeBron James at the Drew League as he tweeted this out:

👑xDbo

Drew league tomorrow

👀 — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) July 16, 2022

Soon, sources confirmed that Bron would indeed play at the Drew League joining forces with Deebo and his MMV Cheaters to take on the Black Pearl Elite.

As the two superstars took on the court to get some shots up before tip-off, unsurprisingly, there was a huge crowd that immediately surrounded them.

.@KingJames takes the court at Drew League for the first time in over 10 years 🏀👑 🎥 @NBA pic.twitter.com/kgv5V07kab — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 16, 2022

Playing in his first Drew League game after 11 years, the Lakers’ MVP didn’t disappoint. The King ended the night with 42 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 steals as he led his team to a 104-102 win.

Thank you @DrewLeague!! Loved the energy from start to finish! All for the city of 👼🏼’s!! 🙏🏾🤎✊🏾👑 https://t.co/U4wovXaUuz — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 16, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as a Black Pearl Elite defender tries trash talking with DeMar DeRozan

The action-packed contest saw several dunks, long-distance bombs, and had whatever we expected from this highly-anticipated clash. We even got to see a Black Pearl Elite defender make a questionable decision of talking trash and playing extra tough defense on DeRozan.

As soon as this clip went viral, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

That The Costco Lance Stephenson?? — LouAye 🐂 (@LouAye_) July 17, 2022

Bro went to the Pat Bev school of defense — Red (@RedFoxMelee) July 17, 2022

That dude wasn’t pressing shit LOL — NUFFSAID.eth ⭕ (@NUFFSAID_ETH) July 17, 2022

screaming “lets go” while clapping means you getting worked lol — Get Buckets (@PlayoffWalter) July 17, 2022

Bro got off his 9-5 and is trying to trash talk demar Derozan 😭 — Micah DPOY Szn (@Decievxd) July 17, 2022

The Bulls star, who finished the game with a solid 30-point, 14-rebound double-double, has been entertaining us at the Drew League all summer long. We know for a fact that Deebo is going to replicate the same success he saw last year in the upcoming campaign as well.

