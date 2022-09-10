Allen Iverson Claims He Could Have Built His $1 Million Fortune With a Hall of Fame NFL Career

Allen Iverson is remembered by most of us as one of the greats in the sport of basketball. However, Iverson thinks he could have been a better football player.

Allen Iverson, worth $1 million, was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 1st overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft. Prior to this, Iverson was a two sport athlete in high school where he was a standout football and basketball player.

Iverson starred as the starting quarterback on his high school team as well as playing the running back, kick returner, and defensive back positions. He was also the starting point guard on the high school team. Iverson led both of these teams to the state title and took home the AP Player of the Year Award.

When it came to make a decision, Iverson chose to play basketball over football. Georgetown decided to give Iverson a scholarship who took it. He was able to lead the team to the Elite 8 in his final year as a starter in college.

From there, he was drafted by the 76ers and made his presence felt soon. In the 00-01 season, Iverson took home the MVP award and led the team to the NBA Finals.

Allen Iverson highlights from his 2000-2001 MVP season. 🍿 Nasty. (🎥: @NBA) pic.twitter.com/2Fkte8ecTI — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) May 15, 2020

Allen Iverson believes football was his sport, not basketball

Listed at 6 foot flat, Iverson revealed recently that if he chose the sport of football over basketball, he could have been a better football player than he was at basketball.

.@alleniverson: “Not being cocky or arrogant, I know I would’ve been a better player in football than basketball.” pic.twitter.com/33Kn1mApu9 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) August 23, 2021

This statement by Iverson leaves many questions. He would have mostly went on to play quarterback or defensive back, but most likely quarterback.

At his height and weight, playing in the NFL would have been more difficult than he thinks. Iverson was not known to be bulky as an NBA player, usually on the leaner side.

At this point in his life, there are going to be a lot of if statements. We won’t know what could have happened in an alternative universe but it is fun to think about it sometimes.

