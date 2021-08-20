“You did not hear me say this weak a** line”: Damian Lillard hilariously calls out a fan for claiming the Blazers superstar rapped about Chris Haynes on an album

Damian Lillard roasts a fan for saying he rapped about Chris Haynes on an album when in reality he didn’t and says the bar was weak.

Damian Lillard is undoubtedly the greatest NBA player to have ever picked up a microphone. Though this opinion is subjective, given the discography and the artists he’s worked with on his tracks over the years like Jeremiah and Lil Wayne, this ‘opinion’ is far closer to a fact than most people think. Not to mention the fact that Dame DOLLA has real talent when it comes to rapping.

His fourth studio album, ‘Different On Levels the Lord Allows’, has just dropped and it’s packed to the brim with references to NBA players and just, great bars in general. Like any other artist, Damian Lillard promotes his newest work on social media and in doing so, he’s come across some interesting folk.

Damian Lillard gets after a fan for claiming he rapped about Chris Haynes

A fan who’s actually verified on Twitter and goes by the name ‘Rim’ took to the social media platform to talk about Dame’s newest album.

Along the way, he got called out for apparently not having listened to a single son of Lillard’s. In response to this, ‘Rim’ quoted a supposed lyric from one of the Blazers superstar’s songs.

Damian Lillard had an immediate response to this and said, “You did not hear me say this weak a** line.” This line of course, had a reference to Yahoo Sports’, Chris Haynes, and it’s public knowledge that he has a solid relationship with Dame. Haynes was the one who the Oakland native chose to sit down with him and talk about his current situation in Portland.

You did not hear me say that weak ass line. https://t.co/Ys0R57vxdC — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 20, 2021

After Damian Lillard hilariously called out this fan for making up random lyrics, the fan simply tweeted out that he’d been caught and owned up to it.