“Google me Charles Barkley!”: When Shaquille O’Neal went at the Suns legend on NBAonTNT for not having won a single championship

Shaquille O’Neal went hard at Charles Barkley on NBAonTNT for not winning a championship and yelled out, “Google me, Chuck!”

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are two of the most entertaining personalities in sports media today. The two NBA legends have gone at one another and built up each other’s quips on NBAonTNT for over a decade now and it is this duality that attracts viewers to their show as NBA fans don’t know what they’ll get out of either one on any particular night.

On some days Charles Barkley may make a joke that Shaquille O’Neal backs up a 100% and can’t stop laughing at. Take the ‘San Antonio women’ running gag for example: Shaq has continually laughed at Chuck saying things like, “Those big ol’ women down in San Antonio.” moments like this show off the camaraderie the two have with one another.

On the flip-side, moments like the infamous ‘Google me, Chuck’ seem to show off a completely different side to their relationship.

Shaquille O’Neal tells Charles Barkley to Google him.

Taking it back to the 2018 NBA Playoffs, LeBron James had just dismantled the Toronto Raptors in the ESCF in 4 games and NBAonTNT took to their set to react. Following the Raps’ loss, there were rumblings that Dwane Casey may be fired due to a strained relationship with DeMar DeRozan.

This situation led to Charles Barkley saying that for the Raptors to move forward, Casey needs to sit down with DeRozan and mend their relationship. Shaquille O’Neal immediately injects and claims that you don’t need to see eye-to-eye with your bench boss to win a title, subsequently pointing to the ring he won with the Heat in 2006.

As expected, Shaq brought up the fact that Barkley has never won a ring and so he cannot speak on this while Chuck claimed just because he’s yelling something at him, doesn’t make him right. The exchange eventually led to the Lakers legend screaming out, “Google me Chuck!”

