“You Don’t Want to Chase Me Around”: LeBron James Was Surprised by Jason Terry’s Irrational Confidence, Per Brendan Haywood

The Dallas Mavericks’ 2011 playoff run remains one of the most decorated underdog story in the annals of basketball history. Dirk Nowitzki cemented his legacy in the NBA by beating Kobe Bryant’s Lakers, Tim Duncan’s Spurs, and LeBron James’ Miami Heat ‘Superteam’ to win the franchise’s first ever Championship. However, in the deciding Game 6 of the Finals, it wasn’t Nowitzki who led his team in scoring, but Jason Terry.

Former Maverick Brendan Haywood shared how Terry was brimming with “irrational confidence” throughout the series, and even played some mind games with the King himself. “[He] told Bron what it’s going to be,” the 45-year-old recalled on ‘Run It Back’.

“He said, ‘Man listen. I know for a fact you don’t want to chase me around this court all day.’ Told him that in-game!…You know how confident you got to be? JT about 6’3’’, 185, soaking wet. You looking up talking to Bron, ‘I know you don’t want this smoke.’”

In the 2011 Finals, Jason Terry talked big 💩 to "guard all 5 Bron" Lebron as he took his heart You can't qualify to be goat or anything remotely close if you EVER let Jason Terry take yo heart on the biggest stage. Be serious#MFFL 🫡 @DiggyChiz_21 pic.twitter.com/QcE0LtOrm7 — Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) January 10, 2025

Not only would Terry talk a big game with James, he would back it up on the biggest stage. The combo guard averaged 18 points on 49% shooting from the field and 39% from three throughout the series. In Game 6, he led the Mavericks with 27 points while missing just five shots all night. He was a man on a mission, and is among the reasons why Dallas’ run has a special place in history.

However, despite adding the Larry O’Brien trophy to his resume, Terry wouldn’t get the last laugh against the King.

LeBron James posterized Jason Terry in an iconic play

Two years later, Bron was still on the Heat, fresh off of his first NBA championship and Finals MVP award. Terry had jumped conferences and was with the Boston Celtics for the 2012-13 season. The final page of their rivalry would be written on March 18th, 2013.

Halfway through the second quarter, Boston held a 13-point lead over Miami. During a play, Terry swiped the ball off of Norris Cole but he couldn’t make it down the court as Dwyane Wade was waiting to steal it right back.

With Wade regaining possession of the ball in his own half, Terry was left on an island — he was the only Celtic on that side of the court with Cole, Wade, Mario Chalmers and LeBron circling him. Though he was outnumbered, Terry hustled back to the rim to stop his opponents from getting an easy basket.

But Cole would drop a high lob to a streaking King James who went right through Terry to deliver one of the most brutal poster dunks in NBA history.

That moment would unfortunately jump to the top of the former Sixth Man of the Year’s career highlight reel. He revealed that his own teammates in Boston chided him for getting jammed on, and even the casual NBA fan only remembers him for being on the receiving end of that poster.

Perhaps it’s better to remember that dunk as one chapter in a career that saw Jason Terry trash talk LeBron James in the NBA Finals and back it up with his scoring.