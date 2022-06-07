“Shaquille O’Neal offered Jason Terry $2,000 to eat the world’s hottest chocolate bar”: When the Lakers legend helped raise $50,000 by putting his friend and cameraman through a world of pain

Shaquille O’Neal has repeatedly tried his hand at taking on some of the spiciest challenges in the world, but once he flipped the script with his friend Jason Terry and his cameraman.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

However, he’s also tried his hand at a few daring stunts. He appeared alongside Sean Evans on Hot Ones, and completed the Last Dab challenge with tears running down his face. He has also tried the Paki One Chip Challenge back in 2017 to more or less the same result.

Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend- @SHAQ 🔥 Thanks for coming on #HotOnes. Thanks for rockin’ the Reebok X Hot Ones Shaqnosis on AEW. And thanks for apologizing to Kansas. pic.twitter.com/4y58FxZEl7 — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) March 6, 2021

Shaquille O’Neal offered $2,000 to Jason Terry to try the hottest chocolate bar

Back in 2019, Shaq decided to flip the script. Shaquille O’Neal had Jason Terry on set once, and he had to try to make the former Mavericks guard test his spice tolerance.

Fuego Box and the Prostate Cancer Foundation had decided to partner together in an effort to raise money for the disease. This time, instead of the product being a chip or a spicy sauce, it’s a chocolate bar.

However, this bar is infused with the Black Reaper Pepper, a pepper that’s supposedly hotter than the Carolina Reaper pepper used in the Last Dab sauce and the One Chip Challenge.

Shaq wasn’t willing to test his limits, and so he offered $1,000 to his cameraman and friend on crew to take the bar. The cameraman, for what it’s worth, took it quite well which prompted Terry to try it as well. However, things didn’t go as smoothly this time around.

So, yeah, maybe the Choco Challenge isn’t for everyone. However, the team did raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation as for every box of the chocolate sold, Fuego Box donated $5 for research about the disease. At the time of the video, the company was $50,000 in towards a goal of $100,000.

