“You give the boy whatever he’s asking for”: Patrick Beverley bats for James Harden receiving $275M max deal with Sixers

According to former teammate Patrick Beverley, James Harden deserves a max extension, adding there is no player with The Beard’s capabilities in the league.

Currently, under the eye of the storm for his poor performances in the playoffs, James Harden has a $47.4M player option in the upcoming 2022-23 season. Nevertheless, the former MVP is eligible for a max extension, which could fetch him close to $275M in the next five years.

According to early estimates, The Beard would potentially earn $61M in his final year at age 37-years old. However, Harden’s recent debacle in the playoffs has raised several questions around his superstar status. Harden isn’t the scoring beast he was in Houston, struggling with his shot-making.

The ten-time All-Star’s playoff jinx refuses to die, with the Sixers semi-final exit being the latest example. In what was an elimination game for the Philly team, Harden had 11-points, 4-turnovers, and was 0-2 in the second half, failing to step up amid Joel Embiid struggling with injuries.

Despite all the question marks surrounding his recent performances, former Rockets teammate Patrick Beverley believes Harden deserves all the money he wants.

Patrick Beverley claims no player in the league can do what James Harden does.

While we may believe Harden spoilt us with his brilliant display of offense in Houston, the three-time scoring champion’s prime has aged way faster than expected standards. Harden’s fitness has been a matter of concern for a while now.

Having had multiple 40,50, and 60-points games, Harden has switched to a role of a facilitator off-late. The former Rockets superstar has forced his way out of two teams in the past one and a half seasons, pulling all strings to win the only thing missing from his Hall of Fame resume, a championship.

Despite all the doubts over giving him the max, T-Wolves guard Pat Beverley feels Harden is entitled to whatever he asks for as there is nobody in the NBA with The Beard’s capabilities.

“As far as moneywise, you give the boy whatever he’s asking for…it might sound kind of crazy but there’s no one in the league that can kind of do what he can do, still at this time right now.” – Pat Bev on James Harden 💰

There is no doubt that Harden can ball, but his scoring ability seems to have diminished to a great extent. A member of the 75th-anniversary team, Harden failed to take the offensive load off Embiid, especially during the postseason.

With Embiid being at the peak of his prime, it remains to be seen if the Sixers front office wants to take their chances with Harden.