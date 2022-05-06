“A 37-year old James Harden could earn $61M if he signs a supermax”: Who in their right mind would pay for the declining step back ask Twitterati

Former MVP James Harden could earn a mammoth $61M in his final season if he signs a 5-years supermax extension with the Philly organization.

Currently, under the eye of the storm for his lackluster performances in the playoffs, James Harden could make a fortune if he signs the supermax deal with the Sixers organization this off-season. According to early estimates, The Beard will earn $61M in his final year at age 37-years old.

However, reports suggest that Harden is likely to opt-in for his $47.4M next season and will negotiate further with Daryl Morey and co. The former three-time scoring champion hasn’t been the same since his hamstring injury in 2021, with his PPG steadily declining.

After forcing his way out of Houston, Harden failed to find success playing alongside the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The former MVP would then demand a trade to the Sixers that took place a few hours before the trade deadline.

Also read: “Houston James Harden is gone!”: Stephen A Smith shouts out the reality of 76ers star’s career as his latest performances can’t stop disappointing

Unfortunately, Harden hasn’t been the scoring beast he once was in Houston, with many even suggesting his prime is aging faster than the required standards.

NBA Twitter reacts to reports of James Harden earning $61M in the final year of his supermax with the Sixers.

While there is no doubt that Harden can ball, his ability to lead the team’s offense seems to have disappeared off-late. The former MVP is currently facing a lot of flak for not stepping up amid the absence of Joel Embiid.

Widely considered one of the top offensive players in the league, Harden holds the record for the most no of 60-point games behind Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant. Off-late, the ten-time All-Star has shifted more towards the role of a facilitator.

Yeah I’d probably just let him go if you can’t sign and trade him because there is absolutely no way I’m signing him for 4-5 years and paying him 50+ million with the way he’s looked. Bank on being able to get someone else with the cap space building around embiid/maxey — HOOPS EMPIRE (@HoopsEmpire_) May 6, 2022

The Sixers would be foolish to give him more than a 1 yr deal. He’s on his decline — kap (@hopefulmetsfan) May 6, 2022

Bros getting paid for eating cheese burgers and getting his jersey retired at strip clubs pic.twitter.com/h4JUnRdZRm — Brian (@_Br32) May 6, 2022

Sixers hamstrung for another half decade. Remember when they had all those draft picks and flexibility?? They’re now anchored with huge contracts like back when they tried so hard not to be. Happily jumping in with cement shoes. — (@CameronASM) May 6, 2022

Who in their right mind would pay $61M for the declining stepback? — Jitesh Ramakrishnan (@Jitesh121187) May 6, 2022

There is no denying Harden’s talent, but the former Rockets superstar’s declining PPG and playoff history continue to be a deterrent.

Also read: “It’s time for James Harden to change the narrative but he’s got to be better”: Reggie Miller addresses The Beard not being in shape and shrinking up come playoff time

Currently down 0-2 against the Miami Heat, Harden is averaging 18.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 7.0 APG. The Sixers guard is shooting below 40% from the field and a disappointing 25.0% from the 3-point line.