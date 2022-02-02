“You going a little fast, can you slow it up for me?”: Dwyane Wade fails miserably while trying 14-year old Zaila Avant-Garde’s dribbling challenge

Zaila Avant-Garde stunned Dwyane Wade and the rest of the NBA on TNT crew with her dribbling skills. The Heat legend couldn’t keep up with the 14-year old.

Dwyane Wade retired from the league 3 years ago but is just as popular even today. He brought Miami its first-ever championship defeating Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks in 2006. Except for one forgettable season right before retirement in Cleveland, he stayed true to the Heat.

He is a partial owner of the Utah Jazz and can be seen courtside every once in a while. In addition, he makes guest appearances on Inside the NBA on TNT alongside former teammate Shaquille O’Neal.

After the prime-time Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets matchup, they had Zaila Avant-Garde on the show for the latest Flash it forward edition.

Dwyane Wade was no competition for 14-year old Zaila

Zaila Avant-Garde holds 3 basketball Guinness World Records and is the first African-American woman to win the spelling bee. She has a huge social media following as well due to the juggling tricks she performs.

She dribbled 4 basketballs all at once last night on the show. Candance Parker, Dwyane Wade, and Shaq had their jaws dropped. While Parker and O’Neal didn’t even attempt to copy the 14-year old Dwyane Wade tried to give it a shot.

"You going a little fast, can you slow it up for me?" Dwyane Wade was completely lost on this dribbling challenge from Flash It Forward guest, Zaila Avant-garde.

The 3x champion has pulled off a lot of heroics on the court in his 16-years career in the NBA. However, dribbling 4 balls at once the way Zaila did was impossible even for him. He asked her to slow down in order to understand what she was actually doing and yet failed miserably. For a 15-year old to make ‘the Flash’ want her to slow down, is a huge achievement in itself. Zaila has a tremendous future ahead of her.