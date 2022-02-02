“Kevin Porter Jr. couldn’t care less about the Rockets losing to Stephen Curry and co.”: NBA Twitter erupts as KPJ gets a customized grill order placed between a timeout during the Rockets-GSW clash

Between a timeout during the Rockets-GSW clash, Kevin Porter Jr. shares his phone number with Johnny Dang to place an order for a customized grill.

The Houston Rockets gave a tough fight to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Despite the Kevin Porter Jr. and co’s. valiant efforts, behind Stephen Curry’s 40-point outing, the Warriors managed to win the contest 122-108.

KPJ managed to record a 17-point, 11-assists double-double but was trending on social media for all the other reasons. Clips of him trash-talking Chef Curry went viral on social media. However, that wasn’t all.

A recent clip shows that Porter Jr. actually exchanged numbers with Johnny Dang, a Houston-based Vietnamese American jeweler, to place an order for a customized grill.

Now, there is absolutely nothing wrong with placing an order for a grill. But placing an order in the middle of a timeout is a little bit wild.

Here, have a look at the clip.

KPJ getting a custom grill order placed during a timeout…God bless pic.twitter.com/0wVR6DAoEX — Deuce (@DeuceThomas) February 1, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Kevin Porter Jr. places an order for customized grills mid-game

As soon as the video went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with all sorts of reactions.

I mean Gilbert Arenas just said he would get girls numbers on the sidelines during games. Idk what’s normal on the sideline to be honest — Superdude! (@_Mr_Cool) February 1, 2022

Not to sound like an old head but this is why you are 14-36 dead last in the conference 💀 — Seth Berger (@sethberger24) February 1, 2022

Draymond was right. 80% of these cats just good at ball and love the life it affords. They don’t love the game. You gotta be a rare breed to love a game — kunta kimchi (@Str8Wrong) February 1, 2022

Then proceeded to get COOKED — Prom Night Dumpster Baby (@subtle_savagery) February 1, 2022

And we wonder why the quality of the NBA is as bad as it is.. This is their focus while playing a game. — FRobe Bryant (@TRue_laker_fan3) February 1, 2022

