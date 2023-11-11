“You Got To Start Passing To Your Daddy!”: Jayson Tatum’s Son Deuce Gets ‘Sage’ Wisdom From Jrue Holiday Who Claims He Can’t Shoot

The Boston Celtics were up against the Brooklyn Nets in the in-season tournament, where Celtics player Jrue Holiday was mic’d up. During the pre-game workouts, Holiday was seen interacting with players, family, and media personnel alike.

Holiday even went up to Deuce, Jason Tatum’s son. While talking to the young boy, Holiday hilariously told him, ” You know what? You got to start passing to your daddy, okay? I can’t shoot.”

Though Holiday had an abysmal shooting performance for the night, shooting just 6-14 for the night and shooting 1-5 from the arc. But this performance from Holiday isn’t representative of the entire season. So far, in 7 games played, Holiday has shot efficiently, putting up 44.3% from the field and 37.5 from the arch. Not only that, but Holiday also got his free throw shooting to 85.7℅.

The statement from Holiday for sure was an exaggeration, as just looking at Holiday’s stats, we can see how he can be elite during stretches of the game. So, for now, we can safely say that Deuce can pass the ball to his dad’s teammate without worrying about him not making his shots.

But this wasn’t the first time that Tatum and Holiday had a hilarious conversation while being mic’d up. Earlier during the season, Jrue and Tatum were caught having a hilarious exchange, as Tatum told Holiday, “So you played against T-Mac and you played with me. You old.”

What makes this exchange even more funny is that this was Holiday’s first game as a Celtic, as he entered his 15th season of play. Though Holiday isn’t among the oldest players in the league, he sure has had his fair share of iconic exchanges with greats like Kobe and LeBron.

Holiday tries to convince Redick to return

Before the game sounded off, Holiday even had a chance to meet up with his old teammate, JJ Redick. Redick and Holiday played together during Redick’s last year in the league. The Pelicans teammates were seen embracing each other, as Holiday told Redick, “You look good in a suit but you look way better in a jersey.”

With the pleasantries out of the way, it was time to play. The Celtics remained dominant throughout the game, as the contest ended 121-107. It was the tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum which proved to be too much for the Nets. The duo scored 51 of the 121 points, as Brown led the team with 28 points of his own. Holiday had a good outing too, but more so on the defensive end. Holiday secured 12 rebounds and dished out 9 assists. What’s interesting is that even after having a poor shooting night, Holiday was a +26 for the night.

But this performance from the Boston Celtics shows everyone why they are the favorites in the East for many. Currently sitting at the second spot, the Celtics know how to play team basketball, with each player knowing their role. With the primary scoring and ball-handling responsibilities given to Brown and Tatum, it is the duty of the other players to do the rest.