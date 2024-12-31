“You Got to Still Be You”: Draymond Green Highlights Advice from Tyronn Lue That Helped Him Recover After Controversial Suspension

Draymond Green has built a reputation as one of the NBA’s most intense and unpredictable players throughout his career. The four-time All-Star has accumulated 27 technical fouls in the postseason alone, oftentimes hurting the Warriors when his team needs him the most. Green’s fiery mid-game outbursts eventually took a toll on him after his indefinite suspension last year, prompting the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year to reach out for advice to the wisest people he knows.

The four-time champion revealed that he actually reached out to one of his most notable opponents, former Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, for help with his situation. “I was going through my stuff last year, and I talked to T Lue, face to face, fresh off suspension,” Green said while hosting the 47-year-old on his podcast.

“T Lue told me something very interesting and I’ll be trying to practice that, and I will say I’ve taken steps in the right direction, meaning I pick and choose.”

The forward explained how Lue told him that he needed to remain his authentic self, but choose his battles wisely. “T Lue said ‘Dray, you gotta still be you… You ain’t special not being you,'” Green recalled the Clippers head coach’s words. The 34-year-old added, “You have to play with that same fire and you have to be that same guy, but it can’t be everybody,”

Green shared how the veteran head coach told him that he can’t keep getting aggressive with his teammates, coaches, officials, and opponents all at the same time. The four-time All-Star must have nuance on where to channel his anger. Otherwise, he will soon be a liability for his team.

Draymond Green has already started to heed Lue’s advice

The Michigan native did state how he had been making progress toward being a pickier fighter, thanks to Lue’s wise words. The Warriors forward took the opportunity to thank Lue on the Draymond Green Show.

“That time was huge for me. And it’s actually a lot better for me and implementing that,” Green said. The 12-year veteran highlighted how in some games he would pick a player he would go at, while other nights he would take out his frustrations on the officials. But never both in the same game.

Ty Lue’s words of wisdom have clearly stuck with Dray as he enters the twilight of his career. The Warriors legend will be able to maximize his time on the court if he continues to heed the advice and avoid any unnecessary conflicts.