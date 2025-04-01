Derrick White Admits Draymond Green ‘Changed His Life’ Following The 2022 NBA Finals

Derrick White’s evolution from a 3&D guard to a legitimate fourth option on a championship-winning team has been glorious to watch, but even he had to hit rock bottom before finding his place at the top. For him, rock bottom was the 2022 NBA Finals, when the Celtics lost to the Warriors in 6 games.

Advertisement

After their win over the Grizzlies on Monday night, White revealed that the summer after that championship loss was one of the most important ones of his life. The defensive coverage (or lack thereof) that he received from the Warriors was a wake up call for him, and he told reporters that he spent the whole summer working out with his trainer to improve his consistency when it came to his offensive game.

White’s three-point shooting has been the biggest improvement in his game during his time with the Cs, and according to him, it’s all because of how the Warriors sagged off him in the 2022 Finals series. White shot a miserable 31.2% from three during the 2021-22 regular season, and it didn’t get any better in the playoffs, as he shot a 31.3%.

Whatever he did in the summer clearly worked because the next season, White was on fire from three. He shot 38.1% in the 2022-23 regular season and 45.5% in the playoffs that year. This upward trend continued, with a solid 39.6% in the 2023-24 regular season and a respectable 40.4% en route to the Celtics’ first championship in 16 years.

White told the reporters how he made sure to thank Draymond Green after the Olympics last year because he credited the Dubs’ defensive strategy as the catalyst that transformed his shooting.

“How I was being guarded on that stage. I mean it was like one of the lowest points. I told Draymond after the Olympics that he kind of changed my life because they weren’t guarding me,” he said.

Derrick White told Draymond Green he changed his life after how he guarded him in NBA Finals: "How I was being guarded on that stage. I mean it was like one of the lowest points. I told Draymond after the Olympics that he kind of changed my life because they weren't guarding… pic.twitter.com/ifRJU1Q13q — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 1, 2025

Of course, Green isn’t one to not run his mouth, and thanks to clips from his podcast, fans realised that the Dubs leaving Green open in the Finals was part of their game plan. He even spoke about this in a clip from 2 years ago.

Green’s shots at White continued even after winning the Finals

In a resurfaced clip, Green was speaking about the Dubs’ Game 1 loss to the Celtics in 2022 and how the 3-point shooting of the Celtics’ role players was what hurt them. Al Horford, Marcus Smart, and Derrick White shot a combined 15-23 from three to get the Lucky Greens back into the game and eventually win.

On his pod, Green praised both Horford and Smart, claiming they had been shooting well throughout the playoffs, but implied that White’s hit night from beyond the arc was down to dumb luck.

“Al Horford’s been shooting the lights out all playoffs, Marcus Smart’s been shooting extremely well all playoffs too,” he began.

“Derrick White hadn’t shot the ball from three extremely well throughout the playoffs, nor historically well throughout his career… Some of the threes he hit last night, the rim was just wide.”

White may have tolerated these snide shots from Green, but he did have the last laugh two years later, as the Warriors failed to make the playoffs, while the Celtics capped off one of the most dominant regular season ever with a fitting title parade.