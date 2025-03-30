Draymond Green Confesses He Has a Problem With Dwyane Wade and James Harden Comparison

Draymond Green has faced off against both Dwyane Wade and James Harden multiple times throughout his NBA career, but the former Defensive Player of the Year doesn’t understand why the two all-time greats are being so closely compared. He shared why he doesn’t see the comparisons between the pair of crafty guards.

The four-time All-Star expressed his confusion about the comparisons, pointing out how Wade was primarily a shooting guard during his career while Harden has operated as a lead playmaker during his best years. Considering Harden has played most of his career at point guard, Green doesn’t believe it’s a valid comparison.

While Green didn’t think a side-by-side view of their careers was reasonable, he still gave his opinion on the debate. Harden has an MVP award under his belt, but the Michigan native is still siding with the Flash.

The four-time champion shared several reasons why he’d take the Heat legend over the Beard. “The reason I’m going to pick D-Wade, A, he won championships as a Finals MVP carrying a team in his third year,” Green said before pointing to the starkest contrast between the pair’s careers.

“Also, because if Harden stayed a two guard, his career isn’t necessarily what it is,” Green stressed. “Him changing over to the point guard changed everything.” The Warriors forward doesn’t believe Harden would have become the generational superstar that he was had he not shifted from shooting guard to point guard.

Dwyane Wade recently shared his own thoughts on Harden, who continues to produce even in the twilight of his career. The Clippers’ guard isn’t the all-world talent he used to be, but Wade still believes fans should be giving Harden his flowers.

Dwyane Wade doesn’t believe James Harden is appreciated enough

Instead of comparing himself to Harden, Wade shone a light on the southpaw’s late-career transition to becoming one of the NBA’s premier playmakers. The Hall of Fame two-guard heaped praise on Harden for the way he’s able to control games.

“James is a basketball genius that do not get credit for being a basketball genius,” Wade stated. “The way he picks the game apart, it’s masterful.” The 11-time All-Star was once of the league’s top scorers but now finds himself as arguably the best playmaker in the association.

“That’s why he’ll go down as one of the greats,” Wade continued. “That’s one of the hardest things to do is continue to keep that up as you get 34, 35, 36. Still, one-on-one, he gonna tear you up. Still can shoot that thing.”

NBA legends are constantly pitted against each other by fans and media alike, but Wade has made sure to push those to the side in favor of lifting up his fellow star.