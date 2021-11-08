“James Harden is really averaging fewer points than Cole Anthony?”: Magic sophomore’s hot start to NBA season highlights his MIP chances alongside Jarrett Allen and co

Now in his sophomore season in the NBA, Cole Anthony is averaging an impressive 20.2 points per game, leapfrogging several stars in the process.

Sports often comes with the reality of dealing with a lot of unconventional curses; things that may seem bizarre to a non-sports fan but completely normal for a regular.

Be it the concept of a bogey team in football (soccer), the commentator’s curse in cricket, or the most (in)famous of them all — the sophomore slump in the NBA.

The sophomore slump is where a promising rookie season faces the harsh reality of the NBA and comes to terms with the end of their honeymoon period. Not for them all, though.

Beating the sophomore slump, ft. Orlando Magic’s Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony was one of the top-most prospects of the 2020/21 draft and was the 15th pick in round 1, picked up by Orlando Magic.

During his first season at the Amway Center, the rookie guard averaged no more than 12.9 points per game, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 33.7% from 3 PT. Things have changed since then for the 21-year-old.

Entering what could have been a sophomore slump, Anthony has, in fact, raised his game. Not only is he averaging a superb 20.2 points per game, but he is also shooting 44.8% FG with converting 41.4% of his three-pointers.

Cole Anthony is currently averaging 20.2 PPG That is more than: Khris Middleton (20.0)

Russell Westbrook (19.0)

James Harden (18.7)

Damian Lillard (18.5)

De’Aaron Fox (18.1) CA’s shooting from ‘20-‘21 to ‘21-‘22

39.7% ➡️ 44.8% FG

33.7% ➡️ 41.4% 3PT Sophomore slump who? pic.twitter.com/ga6ogBS5C2 — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) November 8, 2021

His PPG sits over Khris Middleton (20), Russel Westbrook (19), James Harden (18.7), Damian Lillard (18.5), and just shy of the likes of Joel Embiid (21.4), and Tyler Herro (21.3)

Anthony ran the show for Orlando against Utah Jazz yesterday night in their 107-100 win, posting 33 points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Despite his tremendous run of form, though, Magic are 14th in the Eastern Conference, with a 3-8 record. Moreover, with 100.5 points per game, they are the third-worst offensive side in the league, sitting just above Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.