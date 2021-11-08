Basketball

“James Harden is really averaging fewer points than Cole Anthony?”: Magic sophomore’s hot start to NBA season highlights his MIP chances alongside Jarrett Allen and co

"James Harden is really averaging fewer points than Cole Anthony?": Magic sophomore's hot start to NBA season highlights his MIP chances alongside Jarrett Allen and co
Udhav Arora

Previous Article
“The waiter said $4000 and I said ‘ok, no problem’”: When Shaquille O’Neal tipped $4,000 to a waitress at a restaurant just because she requested for it
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"James Harden is really averaging fewer points than Cole Anthony?": Magic sophomore's hot start to NBA season highlights his MIP chances alongside Jarrett Allen and co
“James Harden is really averaging fewer points than Cole Anthony?”: Magic sophomore’s hot start to NBA season highlights his MIP chances alongside Jarrett Allen and co

Now in his sophomore season in the NBA, Cole Anthony is averaging an impressive 20.2…