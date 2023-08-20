“You Guys Got 3, I Got 8!”: Years Before Inking $100,000,000 Contract, Draymond Green Was ‘Savagely Trolled’ by Warriors HC Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach and former Chicago Bulls player Steve Kerr finally joined Draymond Green on his show for an interesting conversation. After a long wait, both the coach and the player discussed at length the 2021-22 NBA Finals and the fate of the Warriors moving forward. Fans have previously seen Kerr flaunting his clutch shot in the 1997 NBA Finals in front of Michael Jordan and a jubilant Chicago crowd. On the show, Draymond Green recalled the time when the Dubs head coach hilariously flaunted his eight rings in front of the Warriors players.

Earlier this summer, Green signed a 4-year $100,000,000 contract with the Dubs, which put to bed all rumors centering him during free agency. He had declined the $27 million player option available to him and chose to be a free agent. After the contract extension, the four-time NBA All-Star would be paid $22.3 million in the first year. The deal will allow the Warriors $43 million in tax savings.

Steve Kerr savagely trolled Draymond Green and the Warriors for flaunting their three rings

In 2014, Kerr took over the coaching job at GSW from Mark Jackson, who is often credited for building the foundation of the Championship Warriors. Having great shooters on his team, Kerr largely changed how they played the game and perhaps Curry’s dominance didn’t hurt. Since then, the 57-year-old has coached the team to four NBA Championships in the last decade. Meanwhile, Green recalled the time when the veteran coach trolled the entire Warriors squad for flaunting their three championships. Green recalled, during a conversation with Kerr on his podcast:

“I was speaking on this list of guys who is won all the championships in our lifetime. You[to Kerr] are right at the top of the list with nine championships. And a couple of years ago I was talking about championships like, ‘Wow! we have three-and you were like you guys got 3, I got 8,’ and you kept that right at the top.”

Kerr has won five championships in his NBA career, three (1996-98) of them playing with Jordan’s Bulls and two (1999,2003) with the San Antonio Spurs. After the Warriors won their fourth championship in 2022, Kerr acquired a total of nine championship rings in his bag. Moreover, it remains to be seen if he can lead the Dubs to another tour of the promised land after making changes to the roster.

Kerr has played under legendary coaches and with legendary players

The greatness of Kerr as a head coach is incomparable to his stature as a player. His career as a player and as a coach perhaps could be traced back to the players who he has been teammates with and the coaches he has played for. Kerr played with Shaquille O’Neal when Shaq was still playing for the Orlando Magic. He then joined arguably the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan, during his stint with the Chicago Bulls. After he left the Bulls, he joined the San Antonio Spurs, playing alongside greats like Tim Duncan and Manu Ginóbili.

As a player, Kerr was low-key and remained in the background, except when he made the clutch shot in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals. He was always mild-mannered and non-aggressive, the same traits he has carried with him in his coaching career. Kerr also picked up knowledge from the minds of some of the greatest coaches the league has ever seen. He played under Phil Jackson during his stint with the Bulls and the great Gregg Popovich while he was with the Spurs.