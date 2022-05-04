“Steph Curry may drop 10 bangs by halftime next game, don’t chirp the man, Ja Morant!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Ja Morant trash-talking the 2015-16 NBA MVP after the win

Ja Morant might have gone nuclear tonight but provoking Steph Curry might just unleash the biggest bomb of all, as the Grizz tie the series.

The Memphis Grizzlies proved their mettle tonight by winning a crucial home game. Ja Morant was in fine form as he posted this season’s playoff high of 47 points.

While the Grizzlies may have beaten the Warriors, let’s not forget it was their home. Heading to Chase Center in 3 days time things will look noticeably different.

What’s more, Ja may have added fuel to the fire by jawing around Steph Curry.

“We gonna have some fun!” Ja to Steph after dropping 4️⃣7️⃣ (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/6vc0aEcUq9 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 4, 2022

Ja Morant tells Steph Curry “They’re gonna have some fun!”: Twitter sees a premonition

Before a disaster, the warning signs can always be seen clearly. This time, Ja Morant might have called upon the storm by himself.

Steph Curry is not someone you can trash talk to and get away with. The Chef has constantly cooked his opponents whenever they have opened their mouths.

Curry may drop 10 bangs by half time next game. Don’t chirp the man @JaMorant https://t.co/0sg6lyVHMS — ZonaJ’sPlays (@ZonaJsPlays) May 4, 2022

Bawww Steph bout to have 57 points next game. Warriors in 5. https://t.co/5opgpMo90l — jae. (@WhatJaeSay) May 4, 2022

The Warriors are one of the scariest teams in the league and their current death lineup had an off night. Their shooting troubles will not be around by the next game.

The Warriors shot 7-38 (18.4%) from three tonight. Their worst 3P% in a playoff game when taking 20+ attempts. pic.twitter.com/aToIpIbmuw — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 4, 2022

The question remains if Ja Morant can continue to put up big numbers and lead the Grizzlies to the Conference Finals.

