Nia Long’s First Reaction Recorded After ‘Ime Udoka Cheated With Celtics Minority Owner’s Wife’ Report

Nia Long responded to questions of reconciliation with Ime Udoka amid reports of his affair with Celtics’ minority owner’s wife.

Nia Long’s life took a surprising turn after Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal’s reveal. The Hollywood actress famed for her role n ‘Friday,’ found herself at the center of the storm.

Since the first report, multiple new rumors and reports have emerged on the case. Though not complete, there is now a lot more context to the fiasco.

Nia Long was spotted in the public for the first time since Shams Charania’s Tweet.

Nia Long laughs at question over Ime udoka

The new video shows Nia walking with a child who is likely her son Kez. The two were taped walking to their car. In the clip, the person behind the camera asked the 51-year-old multiple questions.

The anonymous camera guy first asks Nia how she’s feeling. The actor apologetically refuses to make any comments. The next question posed to Nia however made her laugh.

The original creator of the clip asked her if she and Ime Udoka were trying to make things work. But Nia, perhaps for its irony, found the question amusing and ended up laughing.

To be fair to Nia, the magnitude of the scandal has gone past the state of reversal or reconciliation. Keeping the rumors aside, the current substantiated information is now enough to end Udoka’s career.

There is no chance Nia will go back to being Ime’s fiance. Especially after ESPN’s report that shed more light on the nature of his relationship with a female staffer.

The report claimed that the investigations show Ime Udoka used crude and inappropriate language with the employee in question. By then entering a relationship voids any consent. It brings forth workplace power dynamics and the question of whether Udoka took advantage of it.

But that’s not the only allegation against Udoka at the moment. It’s being alleged that Udoka was involved with a team’s minority owner’s wife.

Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with a minority owner’s wife

Allegedly, Ime Udoka was cheating on Nia Long with not one but two women connected to the Celtics. One of them is a travel and stay planner. She also helped plan Nia’s trips and even assisted her in moving to Boston.

Team told him to chill but he kept doing whatever and then slept with a Celtics minority owners wife. That was too much for them and they suspended Ime. If it was mid-season they would’ve fired him but it’s offseason so more time to investigate and see what else he did. (3/4) — Khaled Abdallah (@khaled74) October 1, 2022

The second one on the other hand is a Celtics’ minority owner’s wife. Udoka was involved with her after the first affair was uncovered. So, it’s not just a one-time thing the coach is being punished for. He is clearly a repeat offender.

So, it’s safe to assume that there is no mending the bond between Nia Long and Ime Udoka. After all the rumors and the magnitude of the scandal, there was already very little doubt. But her laugh has finally put all doubts to rest. This is clearly the conclusion of their relationship.

