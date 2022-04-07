“You know how much Knicks fans don’t like us”: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving get candid on their decision to play at the Barclays Center over Madison Square Garden

Nets superstar teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving reflect on the Knicks-Nets rivalry, adding the fans at MSG despise them for taking their talents to Brooklyn.

In yet another battle of New York basketball, the Nets ran supreme over the Knicks, sweeping the regular-season series 4-0. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving rallied a 21-point comeback, making the fans at the Garden cringe once again.

Disappointment seems to be the only consistent factor between the Knicks and its fans. In what many believed, the Knicks would take off from where they left last season. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case, with the team having a disappointing season, finishing as the 12th seed.

Things have only worsened since the superstar duo of Durant and Irving chose the Barclays Center over the Garden. The Knicks fans not only hold a grudge against the All-Star duo but take the games against them very seriously, only to lose every time.

Also read: “Haven’t lost to the Knicks since 2013, got something to talk about on Twitter now!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant has won 12 straight games against their New York counterparts

During the post-match media interaction, Durant and Irving were all smiles reflecting on why they chose the Nets over the Knicks and its consequences.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving address the media on the New York basketball rivalry.

Knicks fans being frustrated with their team isn’t something new. Whether it’s the management or the players, the franchise never seizes to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. Though last season gave the fans at MSG hope of a new era, the Knicks are back this season being the laughing stock.

The rise of Nets basketball in the close suburb of Brooklyn has only added salt to the wounds of the Knicks fans. Wednesday night’s game is the latest example, as despite leading in most parts of the game, the hosts at MSG would bow down to the offensive powerhouse of KD and Irving.

Durant had a 30+point triple-double on 50% shooting from the field, with Irving helping in crucial moments. Post KD and Irving signing with the Nets, they have a 9-2 record against the Knicks. The Slim Reaper feels the Knicks fans hate him and Irving for choosing to go to Brooklyn.

“You know how much Knicks fans don’t like us. Especially now in this era, us not choosing the Knicks – me and Kyrie.”

“You know how much Knicks fans don’t like us. Especially now in this era, us not choosing the Knicks – me and Kyrie” Kevin Durant says he views Nets-Knicks as a rivalry pic.twitter.com/9lrz28GHi5 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 7, 2022

Something similar resonated with Irving as well, who was having a gala time at the Garden going back and forth with the Knicks fans.

“(The Knicks) had a good chance at getting us back in free agency. But we just felt like we wanted to build here and just make our mark on this franchise”

“[The Knicks] had a good chance at getting us back in free agency. But we just felt like we wanted to build here and just make our mark on this franchise” Kyrie Irving reflects on his & Kevin Durant’s decision to sign with the Nets pic.twitter.com/Qu6kkIR3gk — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 7, 2022

There is no doubt that KD and Irving feed off the energy at the basketball mecca, especially with them getting the W most of the time. From the looks of it, the former champions enjoy being the villains in New York.

Also read: “I don’t care that we’re in the play-in just tip the ball up”: Kevin Durant isn’t concerned about who the Nets face in the postseason

With Durant and Irving hoping for the rivalry to grow and intensify, one hopes the Knicks can get the right pieces to take on two of the greatest offensive players in recent times.