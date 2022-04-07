“Haven’t lost to the Knicks since 2013, got something to talk about on Twitter now!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant has won 12 straight games against their New York counterparts

Nets superstar Kevin Durant shares how he hasn’t lost to the Knicks since 2013, has gone 7-0 against them since he signed with the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets went on the road today, and faced their hometown rivals, the New York Knicks. This was the 4th and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Nets sweeping the Knicks for the season series.

Down 21 in the first half, the Nets rallied the troops in the second half. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led the way for the Nets to come back against the Knicks. KD recorded a game-high 32 points. Durant ended the night with a triple-double, scoring 32, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing 11 assists. Kyrie had 24 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals.

With this win today, the Nets hold on to the 8th seed, tied with Atlanta for the record. The Nets have 2 games remaining on their schedule, as they try and creep to the 7th spot before the end of the season. After the game, KD had something to say about the comeback win.

Kevin Durant hasn’t lost to the Knicks since 2013, has a 20-3 career record against them

The Brooklyn Nets recorded a huge comeback win tonight. It wasn’t only big for the team, but also for Kevin Durant personally. In his entire career, KD has played the Knicks 23 times, going 20-3 during that time. His last loss against the Knicks came in April 2013. It’s been 9 years since KD last took an L against the New York Knicks.

Tonight, when he found out about the same, he was very excited about it.

Kevin Durant told he hasn’t lost to the Knicks since 2013. He pumps his fists: “I got something to talk about on twitter now.” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) April 7, 2022

Durant has gone 12-0 against the Knicks since 2013.

As a part of the Nets, KD has gone 7-0 against the Knicks.

Kevin Durant has never lost to the New York Knicks as a Brooklyn Net. Seven wins, zero losses. — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) April 7, 2022

I’m sure the Slim Reaper would use these numbers for the right reasons and troll some trolls on Twitter soon enough.