“You know what? Get rid of Charles Barkley, give me Giannis Antetokounmpo”: Scottie Pippen picks his all-time starting five, including some big name players

Scottie Pippen recently revealed his all-time starting five, which features some of the biggest names in the NBA.

Scottie Pippen is one of the most decorated and respected players in NBA history. He is one of the best forwards to ever play the game, and a Hall of Famer to boot. As such, his opinion has high value.

In recent times Scottie’s words have been the center of attention, albeit the wrong type. The six-time NBA Champion has dished out some controversial takes. This proved to be true on the most recent episode of Trash Talk.

In this episode, Scottie Pippen spoke about a variety of topics, including why he never won DPOY and how he’d guard Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, towards the end of the interview, the former Bull named his all-time starting five. The team includes himself, his former teammate Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Giannis, whom he had mentioned earlier.

The Greek Freak was initially not a part of Scottie Pippen’s team. In his place was Charles Barkley, but Pip swapped out Chuck for Giannis after a brief pause. An interesting all-time starting five, to say the least.

Scottie Pippen claims his book will teach people about the greatest team and players of all-time

After sharing his all-time starting lineup, Scottie was asked to give fans a reason to pick up his new book. According to Pippen, the book titled – “Scottie Pippen Unguarded” will help people learn about the greatest team as well as the greatest players of all time.

Of course, one can assume that Pip is referring to the Chicago Bulls dynasty that dominated the 1990s. A team that included the likes of himself, Michael Jordan, and Dennis Rodman. It would certainly be hard to argue with him considering he won six rings as part of that dynasty.

Naperville, I’ll see you soon! I’ll be at @AndersonsBkshp (123 West Jefferson Ave, Naperville, IL) Monday, May 2nd signing UNGUARDED from 7 PM to 9 PM. Pre-registration is required – follow the link below📚https://t.co/Yl8Xr01MAk pic.twitter.com/1XDp7K3WNB — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) April 26, 2022

It’s hard to argue with Scottie Pippen’s take on the Chicago Bulls, but there are some who might say otherwise. Teams like the 73-win Warriors, the Showtime Lakers of the 80s, and the Bill Russell-led Celtics could give them a run for their money.