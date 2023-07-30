“You Might Be Kobe Bryant, but I’m THE SHAQ”: Shaquille O’Neal Admitted to ‘Pushing Kobe’s Buttons’ to Get the Best Out of the 18 Y/O Lakers Star

In 1996, the Los Angeles Lakers traded for 18-year-old high school guard Kobe Bryant. It was a huge move that changed the history of the NBA. But, that’s not all they did. In the same season, the Lakers brought in the four-year veteran center, and NBA Legend, Shaquille O’Neal. It was a decision that created a double-headed snake in LA. However, Shaq quickly established himself as the “leader” of the team, and as he revealed on the PDB podcast, he used this to push Kobe’s buttons.

The Black Mamba was obsessed with being the best player in the NBA. As such, he worked out at every chance he got. This was a habit that Shaq noticed. So, coupling that with Kobe’s strong desire to be the GOAT allowed Big Diesel to take advantage. Giving him all the tools he needed to get the best out of him.

Shaquille O’Neal used to push Kobe Bryant’s buttons in order to get the best out of him

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant were one of the deadliest duos in NBA history. Having won three NBA Championships together, their success propelled them into legendary status. But, while they did work well together on the court, things weren’t that great off it. In particular, due to their regular ego clashes.

Since he joined the team as a rookie, Kobe had to bow down to the veteran Shaq. The Big Aristotle was undeniably the most dominant force in the NBA and as such, was the leader of the team from the get-go. But, Bryant who was obsessed with being the best couldn’t stand being under someone’s thumb and strived to take over the team.

He did this, by working out regularly, whether it was dribbling or shooting. Something that Shaq immediately noticed, and decided to take advantage of. As he explained, he knew of Kobe’s desire to be the best and thus decided to push his buttons by reminding him whose team the Lakers were. All so that he could light the fire inside of the Black Mamba.

“When he was 18 he used to be in the locker room dribbling and shooting for hours. And then you see him practice the same move on the court. Like, he was obsessed with being the best ever. I was obsessed with being the most dominant. All he did was work out. So I used to push his buttons all the time, “This ain’t your team! This is my team, little man! You might be Kobe, but I’m The Shaq!”. It would just eat him up inside and I would see that and I would use that!”

From the looks of how successful their run together was, it’s safe to say that Shaq’s tactics were spot on. And, while their time together did have a sour ending, there can be no denying their legendary status as a duo.

Shaq explained how Kobe Bryant motivated himself when playing against Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant was definitely obsessed with being the best. But, if there was one player he hoped to emulate, it was Michael Jordan. Kobe took the phrase “Be Like Mike” literally, and honed his skills with His Airness in mind. And, as Shaquille O’Neal explained, he found ways to motivate himself when playing the GOA as well.

According to Shaq, Kobe made it a point to score if MJ scored. A way of making the battle all the more intense and exciting.

There truly will never be another Kobe Bean Bryant. A man intent on working on his craft day in and day out, and one who in many ways achieved his dream of becoming the best in the league.