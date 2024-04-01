“Kobe Wasn’t As Athletic”: NBA Vet Meticulously Breaks Down the Differences Between Guarding Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Former Detroit Pistons point guard Lindsey Hunter spent 17 seasons in the NBA from 1993 to 2010. The 2x champion had the privilege to defend both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in his career. He also spent a season with Kobe Bryant and helped the Lakers win the 2002 ring. Hunter sat down with his 12-season long team the Detroit Pistons’ official pod ‘Thirty Five’ and discussed who was more athletic between MJ and Bryant.

He regarded MJ as the “most athletic player” ever and claimed that he had a 48-inch vertical, which as per him is the highest recorded vertical in NBA history. In contrast, as per Hunter, Vince Carter had a “46 or 44” inches vert. Thus, as a 6’6” guard, Jordan’s jumping ability is unparalleled as per the 2004 champion. Meanwhile, he felt that Bryant just “wasn’t as athletic” but also acknowledged his ingenious playing style. A Pistons Insta fan page covered his comments.

“His athleticism was totally different, it was just a different guard. Kobe wasn’t as athletic but Kobe was so polished,” Hunter said on the Pistons’ official pod.

The former teammate of Mamba lauded him for having a “counter for everything”. So, while the former Lakers backup guard heralded MJ as having a supreme athletic advantage over Bryant, he acknowledged how the latter found numerous ways to have a one-up against his opponents. Jordan was an athletic wonder, but Bryant could jump out of the building. MJ had a superior hangtime too and his ability to switch hands mid-air remains exceptional.

However, Bryant was also terrific at adjusting a shot mid-air, but athletic comparisons to Jordan can often blur such aspects. While there were certainly a ton of differences between the two premier shooting guards, their similarities also astounded many. But what stood out was the ton of interpersonal exchanges between the two where the Bulls legend acted as the Lakers legend’s mentor.

There was mutual respect between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Kobe Bryant was a carbon copy of Michael Jordan. He adopted numerous moves and also adhered to his win-at-all-odds mentality and public persona. It was possible because Jordan took a young Kobe Bryant under his wing and let him know that he was always willing to help him improve as a player.

This gesture from the 6x Finals MVP helped Mamba unlock his full potential. During ‘The Last Dance‘ docuseries, Bryant spoke about having the support of his “big brother” and the need to look beyond their 1vt match-ups.

“What you get from me is from him. I don’t get five championships here without him because he guided me so much and gave me so much support,” Bryant said about Jordan.

Meanwhile, the “big brother” once playfully remarked how Mamba “stole” all his moves. While discussing who he wanted to play in a 1vt match-up, MJ rolled out a nugget. After naming a bunch of elite hoopers, he claimed, “I don’t think I’ll lose, other than Kobe Bryant cause he steals all my moves”.

There is a widespread discussion about the similarities and differences between the two players. However, their interpersonal relationship exuded mutual respect. Their relationship remains one of the most celebrated ones in NBA history.