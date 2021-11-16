“When Lonzo Ball was with the Lakers, he tried to play a different game!”: Bull’s Alex Caruso speaks on the Ball brother and just how good he could be in Chicago

Chicago Bulls star Alex Caruso speaks on fellow teammate Lonzo Ball, and what held him back while he was on the Lakers.

Is Lonzo Ball still angry at the Lakers, or something?

While the Ball brother is more skilled than most people realize, he is often just a tad bit too passive when it comes to the offensive end. However, whenever he faces his old franchise, that seems to change quite drastically. And it seems that little factoid still applies.

During the Bulls’ recent game against the Purple and Gold, Zo recorded a very impressive 27 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals. He also shot an incredibly efficient 10 of 13 from the field (76.9%), and 7 of 10 from three (70%).

For many fans, such an aggressive performance came as a bit of a surprise. But, it seems that Alex Caruso had sent a very specific warning to the NBA community long before the start of this game.

Allow us to explain.

Alex Caruso speaks on why Lonzo Ball has been so good since leaving the LA Lakers

This isn’t the first time Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso have been teammates. No, the first time came when both of them were on the Lakers.

Given how long the two have known each other, the Carushow likely knows a lot more about the Ball brother’s game than any of us. And during his recent appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast, ‘The Old Man and the Three’, the Bulls star made some massive revelations about his teammate.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

The fact that JJ Redick aggressively agreed with the man’s statements shows you just how true these words are. And now, because of Lonzo Ball’s exit from his hometown team, we can truly see him flourish before our very eyes today.

And we don’t want it to stop anytime soon.

