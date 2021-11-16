Basketball

“When Lonzo Ball was with the Lakers, he tried to play a different game!”: Bull’s Alex Caruso speaks on the Ball brother and just how good he could be in Chicago

"When Lonzo Ball was with the Lakers, he tried to play a different game!": Bull's Alex Caruso speaks on the Ball brother and just how good he could be in Chicago
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry is so selfless, man!": Klay Thompson waxes poetic about his fellow Splash Brother ahead of key Warriors game vs Kevin Durant's Nets
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"When Lonzo Ball was with the Lakers, he tried to play a different game!": Bull's Alex Caruso speaks on the Ball brother and just how good he could be in Chicago
“When Lonzo Ball was with the Lakers, he tried to play a different game!”: Bull’s Alex Caruso speaks on the Ball brother and just how good he could be in Chicago

Chicago Bulls star Alex Caruso speaks on fellow teammate Lonzo Ball, and what held him…