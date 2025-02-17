“You Need to F*** Off”: Gilbert Arenas Discards Dalton Knecht’s Feelings for Mark Williams’ Unfortunate Hornets Situation

Gilbert Arenas remained largely out of the headlines during All-Star Weekend, but now that it’s over, he cannot wait to supply more of his outrageous takes. His latest, while not factually incorrect, has made waves for the crass way he delivered it.

Arenas took to his podcast to laugh at the trade drama between the Lakers and Hornets. The trade saw Mark Williams move to LA and Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish go the other way, but it got rescinded because Williams failed a medical.

In the Valentine’s Day episode of Gil’s Arena, the former Wizard and his cohosts couldn’t stop laughing at how ridiculous the whole situation was. “Ay Knecht, I know you in your feelings, but you need to f**k off at this point,” he laughed while talking about the Hornets’ attempts to protest the whole deal.

He did feel some sympathy for Williams (maybe, it’s hard to tell with the way he was laughing), but added, “Damn, Mark! His team don’t want him back! That’s some f**ked up sh*t!”

Nick Young added a few choice words of his own, and then Arenas mentioned how ridiculous it was that the Hornets were publicly protesting the trade. This action essentially demonstrates to Williams that the team that drafted him doesn’t want him back, which is sure to be a huge blow to the 23-year-old’s confidence.

“That’s some f*cked up sh*t!” Gil clowns Mark Williams for having to return to Hornets 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/PlVufc5zLb — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) February 16, 2025

Initial reports claimed that the Lakers spotted a few issues during the center’s medical and immediately filed to have the deal canceled. It was later announced that the Lakers felt the Hornets failed to satisfy the conditions of the deal.

The Lakers say the trade was rescinded because of the Hornets' failure to satisfy a condition of the trade. https://t.co/EZkaKfUTgF — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 9, 2025

Since returning to Charlotte, Williams has stayed away from the team. Knecht suited up for the Lakers during their game in Utah, which was their last game before the All-Star Weekend.

Dalton Knecht calls the whole ordeal “a crazy time”

Returning to a team that traded you is always awkward, but returning just days after has got to be a different feeling. Knecht, who missed the first game after the trade fell through, spoke to the media after the defeat in Utah and called the whole experience unreal.

“It was a crazy time, you know, but at the end of the day, I just want to hoop. I told that to JJ and Rob when I got back,” he said. It’s definitely an admirable mindset to have, but Knecht has got to have mixed feelings toward the team after the whole ordeal.

Dalton Knecht on the rescinded Hornets trade pic.twitter.com/nNIycZVTr1 — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) February 13, 2025

If he’s feeling any resentment, he’s certainly doing a great job hiding it. In his first game since the rescinded trade, Knecht “played his game,” and was just looking forward to playing with his teammates again. “I was just excited to go out there and hoop, no matter where I was going,” the rookie said.

He put up 10 points on his return in an LA jersey, shooting 3/7 from deep.