“It’ll happen when it happens, enjoy the moment because it’s been a long time coming”: Stephen Curry on breaking the all-time 3-point record at Madison Square Garden

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry addresses the hype surrounding him breaking the all-time 3-point record. The reigning scoring champion is two 3-pointers shy of dethroning Ray Allen.

Monday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers had everyone in their seats, with Stephen Curry seven 3-pointers shy of surpassing Ray Allen as the all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

Though the Warriors won the game, fans will have to probably wait for one more game before the superstar eclipses the record. Curry had a rather mediocre performance against the Pacers. The former unanimous MVP was 5-for-15 from beyond the arc and had seven turnovers.

Fans at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse cheered every time Curry had the ball in his hands. The Warriors had an off night from the 3-point line, shooting a dismal 26.7% coupled with eighteen turnovers. However, Curry and co-managed to pull off the win, with Kevon Looney’s crucial putback on Curry’s missed 3.

Also read: Stephen Curry 3s: Warriors’ superstar poised to break Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record at the Madison Square Garden tomorrow, after getting 5 triples against the Pacers tonight

With the Warriors heading to the basketball mecca in New York for their next game, Curry addressed all the hype surrounding the record. The three-time champion stopped by to speak to former NBA player and Turner Sports broadcaster Dennis Scott.

Stephen Curry gets candid about breaking the all-time 3-point record at Madison Square Garden.

As the world sits in anticipation for Curry to break the all-time 3-point record, the superstar spoke about the process heading into the game against the Knicks at the basketball mecca. Curry has a lot of memories at the Garden, especially his 54-point performance in 2013.

It would not be wrong to say that performance was the turning point of Curry’s career. The two-time MVP had the Knicks fan stunned, making 11 of his 13 shots from beyond the arc. Thus the basketball mecca would be an ideal to achieve this iconic milestone.

Though the fans in the Pacers arena came very short of witnessing history, breaking the record at the Garden would be a different feeling. Curry addressed the noise surrounding the all-time 3-point record while speaking to Dennis Scott.

“I’m just blessed, man. I know how much work has gone into this, like I said, it’ll happen when it happens. Just happy to play the game I love. Play it at a high level. Respect to all the great shooters that have come through the league, yourself included, and you know just enjoy the moment because it’s been a long time coming, in terms of something I have been keen on for a while.”

“It’ll happen when it happens.”@StephenCurry30 stops by to talk to @Dennis3DScott after the Warriors’ tough victory in Indiana. #CenterCourt pic.twitter.com/wx23IIgFhk — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 14, 2021

The Dubs play the Knicks on Tuesday night. Thus one can expect some known faces in the crowd. The Knicks tickets are already selling at exorbitant prices.

Also read: “I’m resting Stephen Curry tomorrow!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr trolls the media, talks about Steph getting the record in MSG

With Curry inching closer to eclipsing the record, one hopes he breaks the milestone at the grandest stage of them all.