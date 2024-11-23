“You Spit At Him”: Kevin Garnett Refuses to Believe Paul Pierce Has No Beef with LeBron James

When a new generation of stars starts taking over the game, it’s understandable that the veterans may feel some type of way. Often the mild animosity between the two groups doesn’t lead to anything, but sometimes the veterans can lose their cool. A similar incident happened between Paul Pierce and LeBron James.

On KG Certified, Kevin Garnett asked his former Celtics teammate, Pierce, how he felt while playing against the lot of James, Caron Butler, and other stars of the younger generation. The 10-time All-Star said that he never had anything personal against anyone, including LeBron and everything that happened on the floor was in the spirit of competition.

Pierce said, “I didn’t want it to rub off like I didn’t like you cuz everybody always say, ‘Oh, he don’t mess with Bron’…Look, that was just on the court.”

While he seemed convinced with his explanation, KG wasn’t having any of it. “You don’t [like LeBron], P. I remember your first interaction. You spit at him,” he reminded his former teammate.

Pierce has acknowledged the spitting incident on several occasions. He admitted it during his appearance on NBA on ESPN in May 2020 as well, “I’m glad social media wasn’t out then because I spit at they bench. I probably would’ve got fined.”

However, Pierce maintained his stance that even spitting in their direction was in the spirit of competition. Regardless, KG explained to him how it looked from the outside.

He said, “You gotta understand how that look though, P…I remember…I had to call you, ‘Boy, y’all good?’ [You said], ‘Nah, the young ni***s, I got to let them know.’”

The incident happened during a 2004 preseason game. After exchanging a few words with the Cavs bench, the Celtics star spat in their direction. Later, they were on the verge of a physical fight in the tunnel.

When the first explanation didn’t work, Pierce brought up the fact that he has always been on good terms with LeBron’s crew, Rich Paul and Maverick Carter. He also said that whenever he sees LeBron in a public setting, they dap each other up.

Even though the spitting is questionable, LeBron is someone who understands and respects fierce competition. So, even if he might’ve felt disrespected at the time, he knows how it goes with fierce competitors.

They later had several battles in the league as well, including some intense playoff battles. They’ve likely moved past what happened two decades ago.