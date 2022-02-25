Basketball

“You thought you was Kobe? You’re not Kobe, Why are you talking, Paul Pierce?”: Despite being a Hall of Fame player, The Truth did not end his career with a swansong

"You thought you was Kobe? You're not Kobe, Why are you talking, Paul Pierce?": Despite being a Hall of Fame player, The Truth did not end his career with a swansong
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook is lacing up for a LeBron James who doesn't even want him!": Skip Bayless puts forth a hilarious little possibility after LeGm's reports during the trade deadline
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"You thought you was Kobe? You're not Kobe, Why are you talking, Paul Pierce?": Despite being a Hall of Fame player, The Truth did not end his career with a swansong
“You thought you was Kobe? You’re not Kobe, Why are you talking, Paul Pierce?”: Despite being a Hall of Fame player, The Truth did not end his career with a swansong

Paul Pierce had a legendary career – but it did not end like how other…