“You throwing that off the glass for me? I appreciate the confidence!”: Carmelo Anthony hilariously called out Lebron James for a turnover in their recent win vs the Houston Rockets

Lebron James and Carmelo Anthony are friends since before entering the NBA.

James and Melo were drafted in the NBA in the same season. Despite being rivals for the major chunk of their careers, their bond goes beyond the court. They’re both a part of the famous ‘Banana Boat Crew’.

In the Lakers’ recent matchup vs the Houston Rockets, the former grabbed a win in a high-scoring thriller. While both Lebron and Russ grabbed a triple-double, Melo was great off the bench.

During a fast break opportunity late in the 4th quarter, Melo passed the ball to LeBron with one defender to beat. Considering the reputation of the King, this usually ends up in a poster dunk or a foul. However, that was not the case.

Lebron threw the ball off the backboard, raising the question of whether it was a missed layup or a pass. A trailing Melo was able to gather the ball and make a jumper, not losing the possession.

Carmelo Anthony takes this incident to Twitter with a hilarious caption

Social Media brings all the stars and fans to the same place. Players often take it to Twitter to share their opinions or interact with each other.

Melo shared a video of this fastbreak play with a hilarious caption – “You were throwing that off the glass for me @Kingjames? I appreciate the confidence!”

You were throwing that off the glass for me @KingJames? I appreciate the confidence! pic.twitter.com/wk4gciSusj — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) December 29, 2021

Melo was an absolute scoring machine in his prime. However, at 37 years old, he is a mere shell of his prime self. While he could catch alley-oops and put a dunking clinic back in his golden days, it is seldom an event today.

It is amazing to see old friends be able to play together on the court. Chris Paul is the now only remaining Banana Boat squad member to not share the court with Lebron James.

