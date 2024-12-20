“You Treat Me Like I’m Nothing”: Shaquille O’Neal Guesstimates What Karl-Anthony Towns’ True Feelings Towards Wolves Are

Karl-Anthony Towns lodged an impressive 30-point, 20-rebound outing in his first game back to Minnesota. While his contributions helped the New York Knicks clinch a huge win at Target Center, Towns went viral on social media for a cryptic comment made in the postgame interview. Reacting to the same message, Shaquille O’Neal attempted to decipher the true meaning behind KAT’s statements during the TNT broadcast.

TNT’s Jared Greenberg pressed Towns for a potentially problematic response during the interview, asking how he truly felt after delivering a dominant performance in front of his former team’s owners. Greenberg asked Towns whether he viewed the game as an opportunity to send a message to the Timberwolves’ front office about their decision to trade him.

However, the Knicks big man chose to avoid stirring any controversy and made the smart decision to keep his true feelings to himself. “I have something in my mind I won’t say… Shaq and Charles, they’ll talk about it,” KAT diplomatically said.

Shaq attempted to view the situation through Towns’ lens, suggesting that he still feels betrayed over how the trade unfolded.

“What he was saying was, ‘I played here nine years. Had a house here, moved my family here. We had a good year. Then all of a sudden, in the middle of the night, you treat me like I am nothing and you trade me away’…It sort of feels like betrayal,” Shaq tried interpreting.

The Crew took a stab at deciphering KAT’s postgame comments https://t.co/So7K4wE9hl pic.twitter.com/QseXNKNJjX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2024

It is noteworthy to say that KAT was Minnesota’s franchise superstar before Anthony Edwards arrived in town. Therefore, an overnight send off is obviously something that the 29-year-old hasn’t taken lightly.

Shaq’s claims hold a lot of weight as he admitted to knowing Towns and his family quite well. Charles Barkley also chimed in with his thoughts.

Barkley’s opinion on Towns’ comments

Charles Barkley offered a different perspective than his co-panelist. While Shaq argued that KAT had every right to hold a grudge, Barkley believed that the new Knicks star should view the trade as a blessing.

In Barkley’s view, the Timberwolves were never true title contenders despite their 2024 Western Conference Finals run. Now, Towns is part of a Knicks team equipped with all the pieces needed to make a legitimate championship push.

“Minnesota was not going to win a championship. They had to make a business decision. This is a great trade for the Knicks… He’s mad now but he can win at New York. He’s on a better team, they are legit contenders,” Sir Charles said.

Both Shaq and Barkley’s perspectives on the situation are valid. However, KAT deserves to be applauded for his efforts to maintain a good relationship with his former team by choosing to remain silent.