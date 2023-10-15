“You Were Trying To Bully Me Gilbert Arenas!”: Dwyane Wade’s 30-40 Points On The Wizards Were A Result Of Gil’s ‘He Can’t Shoot’ Comments

On an episode of his podcast, Gilbert Arenas spoke about the one time that he got torched by Dwyane Wade. Arenas began the anecdote by revealing that he let out a few taunts while discussing ways to guard Dwyane Wade. Agent Zero claimed that the Miami Heat star couldn’t shoot. Further, he would ask his teammates to use the same zone defense that Wade struggled to play against in the Olympics.

Actively hearing what his competitors had to say, Dwayne Wade was offended by Gilbert Arenas’ comments. Being cut from the same cloth such as guys like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, D-Wade took things personally. In their next meeting, “The Flash” taught Arenas a lesson by going on a scoring rampage.

Several years after the incident took place, the Heat legend even took to Instagram, trying to clear the air.

Dwyane Wade erupted for a scoring outburst after Gilbert Arenas claimed that he couldn’t shoot

Gilbert Arenas provoked Dwyane Wade by claiming that the latter couldn’t shoot. Wade’s response? Erupting for a 30 to 40-point scoring outburst in their very next meeting. Gil also disclosed that D-Wade kept embarrassing him by constantly pulling out the spin move.

“I said ‘Dwyane Wade can’t shoot!’ We just gonna do what the Olympics did to him. Just sit in the zone. He heard that sh*t. I’m watching the games… we gon’ play them in like two weeks. Ok, 38 (points), damnit. When he came to town, I called. ‘Hey, man, how you doing Dwyane? This is Gilbert… Thing in the paper about two weeks ago, that wasn’t even… It was misconstrued.’ He had 30 to 40 (points) that game. Spins, spins, spins. He had me in a spin cycle so g*ddam bad.”

Wade added some more details to this anecdote. Sharing this clip on his Instagram Story, the three-time NBA Champ stated that the Wizards superstar was bullying him.

I’m a nice guy. You were trying to bully me 😂

Seems like D-Wade went after Gilbert Arenas in all of their meetings. Having played a total of 21 games against the 6ft 4″ guard, the Marquette alum was the superior player. Apart from winning 18 games, Dwyane even outscored, outrebounded, and had more assists, steals, and blocks than his competitor.

Wade is one of the worst long-range shooters in NBA history

Dwyane Wade had an incredibly deep offensive arsenal. Other than his offensive prowess, the combo guard could even torture his opponents on the defensive end. His two-way capabilities allowed him to finish his career with three titles, one scoring title, and the 2006 Finals MVP.

Wade did retire with a career average of 22 points per game. However, his numbers from the three-point land were awful, to say the least. Back in 2014, Wade was one of only eight players in NBA history with a three-point field goal percentage of less than 30 (min. 1,000 attempts).

While Arenas did end up getting torched, his analysis of Wade was not at all invalid. It was just unfortunate for him that the Miami Heat megastar caught fire that particular day.