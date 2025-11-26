“Averaging 30 a Game With His Left-Hand!”: Kevin Hart Recalls Humbling Camp Experience With Kobe Bryant

Kevin Hart is a funny guy. Whether he’s doing one of his stand-up specials, starring in movies, or appearing on TV in commercials, it’s usually a guarantee that he’s going to get a laugh.

Advertisement

Hart made an appearance on the 360 With Speedy podcast this week, and besides the interview being loaded with great stories, it was also hilarious to see Hart and host Speedy Morman antagonize each other in a Between Two Ferns kind of way.

Hart’s lack of height is often a source of inspiration for his comedy, and Speedy made sure to use that against him early in their conversation. Barely concealing a laugh, Speedy said, “You at one point thought you were gonna make the NBA.”

He let it hang in the air for a second before Hart shot back with, “What’s your f***** deal?” He then burst into laughter himself.

Speedy revealed that Hart had his NBA dreams dashed when he attended a basketball camp at LaSalle University, and he ran into none other than the legend himself, Kobe Bryant. He then let Hart tell the story.

“LaSalle basketball camp was an overnight camp, and it was a big deal to go to this camp,” he explained. “So Kobe Bryant being at the camp this particular year was crazy. We were like, ‘Oh my God, the fact that I’m even at this camp,’ I took it as it clearly shows where I’m at, to be in any environment with the elite, obviously, is because I’m gearing towards.”

Hart said that he gave max effort at the camp, and he felt good about his performance since the coaches seemed to be giving him special attention. “Later, of course, I found out that it was because of my personality and I was just a funny kid to be around, not because of my basketball talents at all,” he admitted.

Hart remembered how the coaches got the campers together and told them the value of putting in the work. Then they asked Kobe to get up to hammer their point home. “He came here, and he played the whole camp left-handed,” Hart said in disbelief. “He did not put the ball in his right hand at all, ’cause he wanted to work on his left hand. We was like, ‘Wait, what the f***? Oh, he’s not left-handed?”

“We thought he was left-handed the whole time,” he continued. “He was there just bulls******* … He was averaging like 30 a game with his left hand. Never used his right hand.”

Conversely, Hart said that he averaged only about six points, and he was using both hands. That was about the point when he realized that his NBA dream would never become a reality. The closest he’s come to living his NBA dream is the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which he’s been the MVP of a record four times.

Luckily for Hart, he put the work in elsewhere and ended up one of the world’s most successful comedians, so it all worked out in the end.