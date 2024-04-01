Micah Parsons Left Baffled After LeBron James Surpasses Michael Jordan, Setting a Mammoth Career Record

Just like any other sport, the GOAT debate in the NBA lingers on, splitting fans into two camps: Team Jordan and Team LeBron. The majority sees MJ as superior for his influence both on and off the court, along with his dominance in the ’90s, winning six NBA Championships. However, many others see LeBron James as the true GOAT who continues to perform at the highest level and keeps shattering records every day. And the recent achievement he just accomplished even left NFL star Micah Parsons awestruck.

Advertisement

King James continues to make his case for being the greatest as he recently etched his name in NBA history by breaking the record for most 30-point games. He has now successfully surpassed MJ by registering 672 total 30-point games. After stumbling upon this mammoth achievement, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons couldn’t believe his eyes, as he wrote,

“That’s insane he just passed mj?!!”

Advertisement

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Micah is so invested in the world of basketball. Despite being one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Micah was also an avid basketball player. Like athletes growing up, the Cowboys Linebacker too played more than one sport at his Harrisburg high school, where he played as a Center. Notably, in the offseason of 2023, Micah played a game of basketball with kids at a Boys and Girls Club in Texas.

Nonetheless, fans were very quick to react to Parsons’ post, and the majority emphasized that stats aren’t something to get too worked up about. Some even made sure that Parson knew that LeBron spent a considerably longer amount of time on the field than MJ.

Fans Give Micah Parsons a Piece of Their Mind

Fans weren’t really impressed by Parsons’s reaction to King James overtaking Jordan as the player with the most 30-point games in NBA history. They asserted that it took Jordan fewer games to accomplish the feat, especially in a time with better defenses.

While others said people don’t care about such a record anymore because the NBA has undergone drastic changes in recent years. It’s now an offense-heavy league because not much emphasis is being placed on defense. One even pointed out that it took LeBron 500 more games to overcome Jordan. See for yourselves:

Advertisement

Another chimed in and said,

A fan quipped,

Someone wrote,

A user commented,

A fan stated,

Others said,

It’s worth mentioning that Parsons recently took part in NBA All-Star celebrity games. As a member of team Shannon, as per Marca, he put in 37 points and 16 rebounds with four steals in a 100-91 win over Team Stephen A. and ended up taking home the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP Award.