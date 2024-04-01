mobile app bar

Micah Parsons Left Baffled After LeBron James Surpasses Michael Jordan, Setting a Mammoth Career Record

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Micah Parsons Left Baffled After LeBron James Surpasses Michael Jordan, Setting a Mammoth Career Record

Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Micah Parsons
Credit – Instagram @michael_jordann_ @kingjames and @_micahparsons11

Just like any other sport, the GOAT debate in the NBA lingers on, splitting fans into two camps: Team Jordan and Team LeBron. The majority sees MJ as superior for his influence both on and off the court, along with his dominance in the ’90s, winning six NBA Championships. However, many others see LeBron James as the true GOAT who continues to perform at the highest level and keeps shattering records every day. And the recent achievement he just accomplished even left NFL star Micah Parsons awestruck.

King James continues to make his case for being the greatest as he recently etched his name in NBA history by breaking the record for most 30-point games. He has now successfully surpassed MJ by registering 672 total 30-point games. After stumbling upon this mammoth achievement, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons couldn’t believe his eyes, as he wrote,

“That’s insane he just passed mj?!!”

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Micah is so invested in the world of basketball. Despite being one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Micah was also an avid basketball player. Like athletes growing up, the Cowboys Linebacker too played more than one sport at his Harrisburg high school, where he played as a Center. Notably, in the offseason of 2023, Micah played a game of basketball with kids at a Boys and Girls Club in Texas.

Nonetheless, fans were very quick to react to Parsons’ post, and the majority emphasized that stats aren’t something to get too worked up about. Some even made sure that Parson knew that LeBron spent a considerably longer amount of time on the field than MJ.

Fans Give Micah Parsons a Piece of Their Mind

Fans weren’t really impressed by Parsons’s reaction to King James overtaking Jordan as the player with the most 30-point games in NBA history. They asserted that it took Jordan fewer games to accomplish the feat, especially in a time with better defenses.

While others said people don’t care about such a record anymore because the NBA has undergone drastic changes in recent years. It’s now an offense-heavy league because not much emphasis is being placed on defense. One even pointed out that it took LeBron 500 more games to overcome Jordan. See for yourselves:

Another chimed in and said,

A fan quipped,

Someone wrote,

A user commented,

A fan stated,

Others said,

It’s worth mentioning that Parsons recently took part in NBA All-Star celebrity games. As a member of team Shannon, as per Marca, he put in 37 points and 16 rebounds with four steals in a 100-91 win over Team Stephen A. and ended up taking home the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP Award.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL Journalist at the SportsRush. A new to Gridiron, he has authored more than 100 articles so far. He has been playing and following sports whole his life and as a true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of sports to be more thrilling and engaging. A big fan of Liverpool F.C. for the past 14 years, he now roots for another red team in San Francisco 49ers. He finds NFL and College Ball to be more intense and thrilling than soccer and would love to see a match at Levi's Stadium and Michigan Stadium. American culture and politics fascinates him and would love to experience it first hand.

Read more from Ayush Juneja

Share this article

Don’t miss these