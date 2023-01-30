HomeSearch

“LeBron James Was Relieved He Didn’t Have To Shoot Those Free Throws!”: Skip Bayless Mocks the King for Antics After No Foul Call Against Celtics

Raahib Singh
|Published 30/01/2023

LeBron James and Skip Bayless.
Credits: USA Today Sports

The NBA Officials robbed the Los Angeles Lakers. There is no other way to put it. With 4 seconds left and the game tied, LeBron James drove to the basket, was fouled by Jayson Tatum, but no foul was called.

LeBron expressed his displeasure on the court, and has been doing the same on Twitter as well. Even the NBA Officials released a statement saying they had made a mistake.

This is the third time in the last two weeks that the referees had missed a call on the Lakers, altering game results.

Skip Bayless claims LeBron James was lowkey relieved about missed call

The entire Lakers team expressed their displeasure about the missed call. However, the world’s leading Love-Hate relationship holder with Bron, Skip Bayless, felt Bron had an ulterior motive. He claims that Bron was actually relieved that he didn’t have to shoot those free-throws.

He also talked about what would have happened if Bron had to go to the line.

That’s a harsh call by Skip. There is no way the King would have been shy when it came to winning the game.

How did this call affect the Lakers?

The non-call hurt the Lakers a lot. If all three games would have had the calls right, the Lakers could have been as high as the 5th or 6th seed.

Even if they got the call right in the Celtics game alone, the Lakers would have been the 11th seed, right ahead of the Thunder. The West is a highly competitive conference this year and every game can be the difference between a team making or missing the playoffs.

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

