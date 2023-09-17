“You Weren’t Happy for Me, Klay Thompson?!”: LeBron James’ Former Teammate Humorously Mocks Warriors Star 7 Years After Handing 73–9 Team a 3–1 NBA Finals Upset

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) moves to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson (24) during the second half in game five of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson recently appeared on Paul George’s Podcast P and elaborated on his experience playing the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. While speaking to George, Thompson particularly mentioned Richard Jefferson’s celebration after the Cavs’ Game 7 win against the Warriors. Jefferson took note of Klay’s uncanny shoutout and decided to post his own reaction to the same on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Advertisement

The 2015-16 Warriors team had one of the best records in the league, going 73-9 in the regular season. Furthermore, Klay Thompson and team were 3-1 up against the Cavs in the Finals. However, LeBron James and the Cavs found a way to overcome the Warriors, making a 4-3 comeback in the series. To this day, the 2016 NBA Finals is regarded as one of the best Finals series ever held.

Richard Jefferson reacts to Klay Thompson’s remarks on his celebration after Game 7 of the 2016 Finals

The 2016 NBA Finals was a major slip for the Golden State Warriors to win consecutive championships. The series also marked LeBron James’ third championship win and his first chip with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Rjeff24/status/1703074569467085058?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Speaking to Paul George, Klay Thompson described the stinging feeling of loss after Game 7 and the frustration he felt after seeing Richard Jefferson celebrating. Reacting to Thompson’s statement, Richard Jefferson said,

“You weren’t happy for me Klay? Come on!”

Further on, Thompson described how all of his and his team’s hard work went to waste with that fateful Game 7. The Warriors did have a chance to clinch the championship and maintain their lead through the series. However, perhaps Klay Thompson’s cocky remarks on LeBron James and the Cavs came back to haunt him later. Bron’s Game 7 performance and his decisive blocking of Andre Iguodala were crucial toward the Cavs’ first championship win.

Klay Thompson comments on LeBron James and the Cavs came back to haunt him

Klay Thompson once made some cocky remarks about LeBron James and the Cavs after gaining a significant lead in the 2016 Finals. Speaking to the press after clinching Game 4, Thompson proclaimed how LeBron and the Cavs’ feelings ‘got hurt’ after the Warriors gained their lead.

Advertisement

Well, Klay’s comments did not sit right with LeBron James. In the subsequent three games to follow, the Cavs went on to tie the series by Game 6. In Game 7, LeBron James’ decisive block on Andre Iguodala’s shot changed the course of the series and led the Cavs to their first NBA championship in 2016.