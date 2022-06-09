“I guess LeBron James’ feelings got hurt!”: When Warriors’ Klay Thompson openly taunted Lakers star, spurring on one of the greatest comebacks in Sports History

When Klay Thompson talked some major trash to Lakers star LeBron James and the Warriors almost immediately regretted each and every single word

The 2016 NBA Playoffs truly live as the peak of the Warriors vs Cavaliers rivalry.

On one end, you have 2016 Stephen Curry, the NBA’s only ever unanimous MVP, and arguably the best player in the NBA at the time. On the other end, you have a prime LeBron James still battling hard to win a championship in Cleveland.

Both competitors met in the previous NBA Finals, where they battled it out hard during each and every match, before the Warriors took it in 6 games. And now, in 2016, both teams were back in the finals yet again for an epic rematch… except that’s what it was supposed to be.

After 4 games, the Warriors stood as the absolute dominant team, smacking LeBron James and his crew around to gain a 3-1 series lead. And needless to say, as a result of this, everyone in the Dubs camp was pretty darn confident, heading into game-5. But, someone from that camp made one vital mistake.

You see, in game-4 this little debacle took place.

After the game, both Klay Thompson and LeBron James was asked for their thoughts on the matter. And well, let’s just say, the then Cavaliers star took EVERYTHING he heard so personally, it resulted in perhaps the greatest NBA story of all time.

The time Klay Thompson said LeBron James got too into his feelings, and the Warriors were repaid duly for it

As we said earlier, the Stephen Curry and the Warriors were up 3-1 in the series, making it impossibly unlikely for the Cavaliers to ever come back from that gargantuan deficit.

So, with that, in the Game 4 scuffle in mind, Klay Thompson made the mistake of saying… well take a look at the YouTube clip below.

You want to see how LeBron James reacted to it? Well, we also have that right here for you.

And as the history books dictate, LeBron James and his crew went absolutely supernova, to give the Cleveland it’s first championship in 52 years, and us, the greatest comeback in the history of the NBA.

